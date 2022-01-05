SHERIDAN — Co-defendants Casey Childers, 39, Leo VanBuskirk, 23, and Shantel Edlund, 43, appeared in Sheridan County Circuit Court Monday ahead of extradition proceedings.
All three face kidnapping charges in Colorado.
According to Sheridan Police Department reports, the trio was arrested during a traffic stop, primarily for drug-related offenses, Dec. 29. The defendants are also linked to a much more serious offense — the kidnapping and murder of a 29-year-old woman — in Colorado.
According to an Aurora, Colo., release, police believe the woman was kidnapped in Aurora on Nov. 6. Police suspected the three were responsible for the kidnapping. The woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in Colorado, Dec. 31.
