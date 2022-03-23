SARATOGA (WNE) – People in the Saratoga area may have felt the earth move a little in the early morning hours Saturday.
About 7 minutes before 4 a.m., a magnitude 3.8 earthquake was recorded southeast of the Carbon County town 3.2 miles west-northwest of Ryan Park, according to the Wyoming Geological Survey.
While no damage has been reported, the tremor was definitely felt in and around the area. The state Geological Survey reports that since the quake, 22 people have reported feeling the ground shake.
The earthquake happened at a depth of 10.1 kilometers, while the intensity at magnitude 3.8 registers as a IV and on the lower end of the scale, the agency reported. At that level, shaking is considered light and doesn’t cause damage.
While feeling the ground shake so far above sea level isn’t usual, it’s also not unprecedented, said Seth Wittke, a geologist with the Wyoming Geological Survey office in Laramie.
“In the last 30 or 40 years, there have been about a dozen earthquakes around the Saratoga Valley,” said Wittke.
Most of those quakes have been in the 3.0 to 3.5 magnitude range, he said.
“Based on historic records, it’s not out of the ordinary, but it doesn’t happen very often,” he said.
Anyone concerned it’s a warning a more damaging earthquake may be on the way can relax, Wittke said. While never a sure thing, it’s unlikely a major event is on the horizon for the area.
“There’s nothing (around the area) like California’s kind of faults,” he said. “There are faults, but nothing noted as high-hazard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.