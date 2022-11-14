CHEYENNE (WNE) –Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced a change to his leadership team Thursday, as current Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh will retire at the end of the year. To take his place, Gordon has named Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, his new chief of staff.
