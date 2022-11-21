Legislative committee advances corporal punishment bill
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee earlier this week voted to move forward a bill that could result in school staff members who physically discipline children to face criminal charges, such as battery, or civil lawsuits.
The bill, if passed by the full legislature next year, would repeal a statutory provision that provides civil and criminal immunity for teachers, principals and superintendents who exercise “reasonable corporal discipline of a student.”
The effort began with Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones, who began advocating for the change after his doctoral dissertation research led him to overwhelming evidence the practice harms students.
Jones found that while corporal punishment is legal in Wyoming public schools, individual school districts have decided whether it was permitted. Of the 48 school districts in the state, Jones said, 28 strictly prohibited it in policy, 18 didn’t mention it at all and one district allowed the practice.
Jones surveyed school administrators across the state and found 90% of Wyoming public school administrators responded that they either “disagreed” or “strongly disagreed” with the use of corporal punishment in schools.
During Tuesday’s Joint Education Committee meeting, Ken Decaria, director of government relations for the Wyoming School Boards Association, voiced support for the legislation.
“This practice is not appropriate. It’s not necessary, and it’s not used,” Decaria said.
In the past, bills aimed at banning the practice of corporal punishment failed in the legislature. When Jones researched why, he was told the practice isn’t used in Wyoming public schools and therefore a bill was unnecessary.
“I believe that is a faulty justification for a lack of action,” Jones said.
Members of the committee opted to leave the bill as is and move it forward to the full legislature in the 2023 session.
Jackson Hole native to wed president’s granddaughter on White House lawn
JACKSON (WNE) — It seems like just yesterday that a teenage Peter Neal was in the Jackson Hole news for placing at national Nordic skiing races and track meets and for advocating for a successful environmental initiative on behalf of his late brother, Willie Neal.
This week, the now 25-year-old Neal is making national headlines as he prepares for his wedding Saturday at the White House, where he will marry President Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, 28.
The couple will be getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.
It will be the first wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association.
A mutual friend set up Biden and Neal about four years ago in New York City. Naomi Biden is a lawyer, and Neal graduated this year from the University of Pennsylvania law school, having previously interned at the White House during the Obama administration and for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
The couple live in Washington, and they reportedly are staying in the White House. As with the children of many presidential families, they have attempted to maintain their privacy, even during the hubbub of big wedding news.
The groom is the son of two Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal.
Peter Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and then took his athletic prowess to the Burke Mountain Academy, a prep school for ski racers in Vermont.
Naomi Biden is the daughter of the President’s son Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.
$10M grant completes funding needed for new hospital
RIVERTON (WNE) – The Riverton Medical District announced it has secured $54 million in funding needed to build a new hospital.
On Nov. 16, the Wyoming Loan and Investment Board approved a $10-million grant from the state of Wyoming for the project. In securing the grant, low-interest loan and other funding to cover the projected cost of the new hospital, the citizen-led effort will continue to move forward.
It allows the Riverton Medical District team to take the next steps toward creating a new locally owned and governed health care facility.
Riverton Medical District will now continue to finalize the design process, followed by beginning the construction phase of the new hospital. It expects to break ground for the new hospital in 2023.
Sampson Construction in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been selected as the project’s general contractor.
The $10-million grant comes from funds provided to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Wyoming Loan and Investment Board — made up of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred, Auditor Kristi Racines and Treasurer Curt Meier (Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder also sits on the board but was not present) – approved the grant unanimously.
This follows the April 2022 announcement that the medical district was awarded a low interest USDA Rural Development Community Facilities loan of $37 million dollars for the project, the largest award it has ever provided in Wyoming.
Riverton Medical District is working to build the hospital to serve patients and enhance health care services throughout the Riverton region. This includes plans for high-quality primary, acute, emergency and specialty health care services, with a focus on being responsible community partners and providing local jobs.
