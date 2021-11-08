CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming’s third oil and gas lease sale of the year grossed roughly $418,000, bringing the state’s leasing revenue to a final total of $1.3 million for 2021.
Ranked eighth among crude oil-producing states, Wyoming has the second-highest share of oil production on federal lands.
The triannual state lease sales are entirely separate from the quarterly federal sales overseen by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
The state relies on revenue from both types of leasing to fund a number of programs, including education. The Office of State Lands estimates that just over $400,000 from Wednesday’s sale will be added to the state’s K-12 fund — a significant drop from previous years.
