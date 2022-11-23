Gas prices drop by nearly 5 cents a gallon in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 24 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.84 per gallon, while the highest was $4.23, a difference of $1.39 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Yellowstone’s chief wolf scientist retiring this week
JACKSON (WNE) — Doug Smith, the human face of Yellowstone National Park’s wolf research and management program, is retiring.
Smith’s name is inseparably tied to the recent history of wolves in Yellowstone, a frequently lauded and often criticized saga that began with the reintroduction of wolves in 1995. Smith started his career in Yellowstone in 1994 and became the director of the Yellowstone Wolf Project soon after wolves were reintroduced.
Starting in 2008, he also oversaw the park’s bird and elk program.
In Smith’s tenure, the wolf population stabilized in the last decade at between 80 and 125 wolves in seven to 10 packs.
Smith and his team captured and collared over 600 wolves, hiked and skied more than 20,000 miles, tracked down wolf packs over 52,000 times and recorded more than 35,000 hours of wolf behavior. He’s balanced work in education with hard science, trying to understand how wolves work in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Smith has also spent years teasing out the relationship between wolves and elk, one of the more contentious issues in Yellowstone area wildlife management.
“The reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone was one of the most extraordinary American wildlife conservation efforts of the 20th century,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release. “Doug’s leadership and expertise in the decades following the reintroduction have helped ensure this keystone species continues to thrive across the Yellowstone landscape.”
