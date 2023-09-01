Dan Stahler

Dan Stahler, wolf project leader.

 NPS / Jacob W. Frank

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Dan Stahler has been selected as the new leader of Yellowstone National Park’s Wolf Project. A 21-year veteran of the National Park Service (NPS), Stahler succeeds Doug Smith, who retired at the end of December 2022.

