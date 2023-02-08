Wyoming’s average gasoline prices up 2.3 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon on Feb. 6, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.94 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.05 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon on Monday.
The national average is up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Sheridan man stranded on mountain found alive
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A 57-year-old man was found alive after being stranded in the Bighorn Mountains on a snowmobile trip Feb. 6.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as overdue from a snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains, according to a press release from Sheriff Levi Dominguez.
The reporting party had last made contact with the man at 4:15 a.m. when the man claimed to have been stuck overnight with his snowmobile but was approximately two miles away from safety. In waist deep snow, the man was able to start a fire and had enough food and water to make it through the night.
Sheridan Area Search and Rescue was mobilized to Forest Service Roads 184 and 185 near Black Mountain Road and Steamboat Point, the last known area the man was in. Johnson County Search and Rescue was requested to aid in the search in the early afternoon and local snowmobile riders were also coordinated by SASR to assist.
According to the press release, a private citizen from Buffalo flew his personal helicopter over the search area and spotted the subject near Leopard Rock.
Search teams were mobilized to the area and located the missing man around dark.
He was determined to be hypothermic and suffering from frostbite on his hands and feet and was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.
SCSO thanked the 27 personnel from Sheridan and Johnson County, as well as the expert local snowmobilers who aided in the search for their time and efforts.
Hageman to lead Indian and Insular Affairs subcommittee
CHEYENNE (WNE) — House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., named U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., as chair of the Subcommittee for Indian and Insular Affairs.
This subcommittee oversees all matters regarding Native Americans, Native Hawaiians and Alaska Natives, including the 574 federally recognized Indian tribes with approximately 2 million members.
“It is an honor to be named chair of the Subcommittee for Indian and Insular Affairs — especially as a new Member of Congress,” Hageman said in a news release. “There are many serious issues that our Native American populations are facing – both economic and societal, including the epidemic of murdered and missing indigenous women and children. There are also serious concerns with the Bureau of Indian Affairs that must be investigated to provide the best opportunities for these populations.”
