Man rams into patrol car, leads deputy on chase
GILLETTE (WNE) – Anthony Kluesner, 54, was arrested early Wednesday morning after he led a Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy on a car chase, rammed into his patrol car and escaped on foot.
The deputy saw a pickup truck driving in the opposite lane on Highway 51 and tried to initiate a traffic stop at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. The truck continued accelerating and was clocked driving 89 mph at one point, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
After a brief pursuit, the truck spun off of the road near Fox Park Avenue. As the deputy tried reaching the truck, it drove out of the ditch, spun out again, then drove toward the deputy patrol car.
The truck rammed the rear of the patrol car at about 20 mph before driving north toward Highway 51. When the man tried driving across the railroad tracks, his truck got stuck and he escaped on foot, Reynolds said.
He fled north into the Collins Heights subdivision where the deputy lost track of him. More deputies and police officers arrived, and Kluesner was eventually seen running on foot, at which point he was detained.
Kluesner was ultimately arrested for felony eluding, felony destruction of property, interference and driving under suspension, Reynolds said.
For the first time, Yellowstone will offer the majority of its backcountry permits online
JACKSON (WNE) – America’s first national park is taking a step toward the digital age.
Yellowstone National Park announced Wednesday that it would begin offering the bulk of its backcountry permits in advance and online at Recreation.gov. Permits are required for all overnight stays in the Park’s backcountry, which includes over 1,000 miles of trails and nearly 300 designated campsites.
This year, the backcountry pass will cost $50. The online offering is a change from recent years’ policies.
Yellowstone backcountry permits will be available online starting March 1 in an “early access lottery” on the federal government’s widely used reservation site. The “early access lottery” will run from March 1 to March 20.
Those who are chosen will be given an assigned date and time to book reservations between April 1 and 24, during which early permit buyers will be limited to one reservation. The lottery application will go live on March 1 at Recreation.gov.
Starting April 26, permits will generally become available at the same site.
Murder charges bound over for shooting suspects
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Charges for two teenagers accused of involvement in the July shooting death of a Cheyenne 14-year-old were bound over to Laramie County District Court at a preliminary hearing Friday.
Raymond M. Sanchez, 16, of Cheyenne is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Casper is charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
After about three hours of testimony and argument by the state and the Sanchezes’ attorneys, Laramie County Circuit Judge Sean Chambers found there was probable cause to send all of these charges to the county’s district court, which handles felony criminal cases.
Chambers reduced Xavier Sanchez’s bond from $250,000 to $100,000 cash. Raymond Sanchez’s bond remains at $100,000 cash.
The judge denied requests from the defendants’ attorneys to modify the bonds to cash or surety. State Public Defender Diane Lozano, Raymond’s appointed attorney in the case, said during the hearing that her client was in the custody of the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Xavier Sanchez is being held at the Laramie County Detention Center.
The Sanchezes will next appear for arraignments in district court on a yet-to-be-determined date.
