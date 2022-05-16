JACKSON (WNE) – Grizzly 399 and her four cubs have officially separated, spreading out into different areas of Grand Teton National Park and the unincorporated areas of Teton County on Thursday and Friday.
One cub, one of two that was collared last year, was hazed with vehicles and cracker shells Friday morning after spending the evening in the Solitude subdivision with a collar-free sibling.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department Large Carnivore Supervisor Dan Thompson said the bear had not gotten into a conflict or accessed human-related foods.
Rather, it was hazed to keep it out of a residential area and let the two-year-old subadult know “it’s not an area we want [it] to habituate to,” Thompson told the Jackson Hole Daily.
The Friday morning operation came after 399’s cubs were emancipated over the previous 48 hours, an action that wildlife managers have widely expected since the five bears emerged from their den on Easter weekend.
Grizzly cubs usually separate from their mothers about two years after being born. Grizzly 399 first emerged from the den with her four cubs in 2020.
“This is fully what we were anticipating,” Grand Teton National Park’s bear management specialist Justin Schwabedissen said. “As the family group separates and these cubs go off on their own, we’re certainly concerned that some of these cubs may move south outside of the park and head onto private lands.”
The grizzly family’s official split seems to have been spurred by a large male grizzly that has shown up to court 399.
At some point in the last 48 hours, one of 399’s two collared cubs separated from its mother and three siblings. The other three littermates also left 399 at one point, Schwabedissen said.
But those three cubs returned sometime Thursday night, only to be chased away by the male bear.
The cubs separating has been expected since the famous fivesome emerged from the den on Easter weekend.
Grand Teton National Park Chief of Staff Jeremy Barnum confirmed in a text that 399 had been spotted Thursday with a male bear in the park near Moose.
Three of the offspring were in the same general area, he said. One was spotted farther north in the park. That official report followed similar observations from wildlife watchers.
Arguably the most famous bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, 399 has raised her young near roads in Teton Park for going on 16 years. The four-cub litter that she’s reared since 2020 is the largest the now 26-year-old bear has mothered.
Grizzly females tend to raise their cubs for two and half to three years before separating. Wildlife managers have said for months that they expected the cubs to strike out on their own this spring.
A question now is where she and her cubs will roam and whether they’ll get into trouble. They made waves last year getting into human food in the developed southern areas of Jackson Hole and receiving a personal detail from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as they did so.
Two of the cubs were radio collared, and those collars are expected to drop off in mid-July.
The fivesome ventured south once already this year, where they gave West Bankers a show on the Snake River Ranch just south of Teton Village.
The bears have since re-entered the park. On Tuesday, the fivesome remained in sight for a significant amount of time, giving wildlife watchers and tourists alike a chance to see them together before the separation began.
