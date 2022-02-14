Legislator proposes naming highway after Trump
CASPER (WNE) – The most pro-Trump state in the country may get a little bit Trumpier ... at least in Casper.
Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and some of his conservative colleagues filed a bill Friday to designate the entirety of Wyoming Highway 258 the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
The bill would spend $2,800 of state money for the project if it is ultimately passed.
The bill draft also allows the Wyoming Department of Transportation to accept and spend any donations given to the department specifically for the designation. Those donations would offset state funding.
Gray said the bill would not change that highway’s name, but only its designation.
Wyoming Highway 258 or Wyoming Boulevard is a highly traveled 10.58-mile-long state highway that spans the western, southern, and eastern edges of the city of Casper. It’s also called Outer Drive.
Trump remains popular in the state. In both the 2016 and 2020 elections, Wyoming had the highest proportion of voters cast ballots for Trump in the nation. In 2020, nearly 70% of the electorate voted for the former president.
The highway designation bill will need to clear a two-thirds vote to be introduced at the upcoming budget session, which begins Monday. Only bills related to the budgets and redistricting do not have to clear the super-majority vote for introduction.
Gray is joined by seven other representatives and one other senator in co-sponsoring the bill.
Jackson schools drop mask mandate
JACKSON (WNE) – In its monthly review of the district’s Smart Start Plan, the Teton County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees unanimously voted to make masks optional and focus testing and quarantine efforts more on symptomatic students.
Starting Saturday, masks will be optional in school facilities. Quarantines will likely not be required if exposed students are asymptomatic, though district nurses and leaders will still make those decisions on a case-by-case basis. Parents and guardians will be notified of a classroom exposure at the elementary level; at the secondary level, notifications will be sent after two or more exposures. Rapid antigen tests, molecular tests and PCR tests remain available upon request.
Teton County schools had previously implemented some of the strictest COVID-19 prevention policies in Wyoming, and those measures didn’t come without controversy. Parents and some teachers have vocally opposed mask requirements based primarily on concerns for individual freedom or for the students’ mental health.
On the flip side, those who supported universal masking – especially as the omicron variant caused more infections than any other COVID surge – said the masks helped students feel safe in the classroom.
The school board’s Wednesday evening decision came after another two-week reduction in regional COVID cases. Countywide cases are down 85% since omicron’s Jan. 16 peak. Superintendent Gillian Chapman told the board that the Test-to-Stay program, which moved from the district headquarters to individual schools, was only finding a handful of positive students per day.
Laramie police warn against toy guns in public
LARAMIE (WNE) – A recent TikTok challenge gone awry has prompted the Laramie Police Department to remind people about the local rules of using airsoft guns and other toy projectiles in public.
Over the past few weeks, the LPD has responded to calls of kids shooting passersby with Orbeez guns, said department spokesperson Ryan Thompson.
The toys, which run anywhere from $50 to $130 on Amazon, project small balls of gel known as Orbeez, a popular toy used for anything from spa treatments to crafting.
City ordinance prohibits the use of slingshots, catapults, spring or air guns within city limits, unless permitted for special situations like Boy Scout or 4-H activities.
The law states that anyone using these types of toy weapons on private property should be 18 or older, but the chances of law enforcement getting involved with a minor using an airsoft toy in private is very low, Thompson said.
Issues start to arise when the games happen in public and people not involved are hit with projectiles.
While conflicts over the Orbeez guns in Laramie have been minor, two children in Vernal, Utah, are facing charges. They’re suspected of shooting at people from a moving vehicle.
