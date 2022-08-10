Average gas prices drop another 19 cents in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen another 19 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 64.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.28 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99, a difference of $1.71 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass
JACKSON (WNE) – A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the cliff on Teton Pass.
Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Mont., to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.
“Evidence suggests and witnesses confirmed the motorcycle was negotiating a climbing left turn when the bottom left side of his motorcycle hit the ground due to the motorcycle turning so sharply,” Wyoming Highway Patrol officer Adam Johnson said.
This “over-leaning” likely caused Davis to overcorrect and veer to the right, losing control as he drove toward the turn-off, Johnson said.
“He went between the boulder and guard rail and went off the cliff about 106 feet,” Johnson said. “He came to rest at about 167 feet.”
Witnesses started CPR, Johnson said, as did first responders when they were able to hike down to Davis.
Despite life-saving attempts, Davis was pronounced dead at 12:29 p.m.
“He was wearing a helmet,” Johnson said. “Witnesses said it didn’t seem like he was traveling at a high rate of speed or anything like that.”
Johnson said that first responders don’t believe Davis was impaired or under the influence of any substances. He added that Davis was driving a 2013 Victory motorcycle.
Johnson offered a few reminders to motorcyclists.
“We have a lot of our local folks traveling on motorcycle, so a reminder to wear your helmets and slow down,” he said. “Be aware of your surroundings.”
