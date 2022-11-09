Average gas prices up 0.4 cents per gallon since last week in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) –Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 20.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.19 per gallon, while the highest was $4.79, a difference of $1.60 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 on Monday. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Man arrested on several charges after confronting girlfriend about relationship
GILLETTE (WNE) – A man was arrested after confronting his girlfriend about their relationship early Tuesday morning.
Police officers arrested Jesse Jensen, 41, for a number of charges, including felony destruction of property and stalking.
At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Jensen’s girlfriend, 39, reported that he arrived near the 100 block of North Highway 14-16 to confront her and a 44-year-old man about their relationship status. Jensen had tracked her down by using her phone’s location, deputy chief of police Brent Wasson said.
The 39-year-old and the 44-year-old man were in a 2013 Ford pickup when Jensen allegedly used his 2001 Ford pickup to block them. While trying to stop, he hit the 2013 pickup twice, causing more than $1,000 of damage.
When Jensen saw officers arriving, he parked the truck and ran away on foot and was eventually found in the fields north of Wyoming Downs on Westover Road, Wasson said.
Officers later found an open whiskey bottle on the floor of his truck.
Jensen was arrested for felony destruction of property, stalking, reckless driving, interference with a police officer and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
BLM Wyoming Rawlins office announces two wildlife habitat enhancement projects
RAWLINS (WNE) – The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office is preparing for two collaborative project installations in Carbon County.
Rawlins Field Office wildlife biologists and rangeland management specialists have been collaborating with members of local schools and local businesses on a variety of projects throughout 2022.
Two of the projects are now at the implementation stage and will be constructed over the next two to three weeks pending weather conditions.
The first project involves constructing and installing fencing panels for wildlife guzzlers near Saratoga. Wildlife guzzlers provide alternative water sources to wildlife and are crucial during drought conditions.
Following a donation of funds from the HF Sinclair Corporation, the BLM purchased pipes and worked in conjunction with a class of welding students from the Carbon County Higher Education Center to build fencing panels to place around wildlife guzzlers.
The class designed and constructed 20 panels and will join members of the field office on Nov. 1, 2022, to place the panels in the field.
The second project is a sagebrush plug installation effort just outside of Hanna.
The BLM is responsible for 68 million acres of sagebrush habitat that provides the necessary living conditions for the greater sage-grouse, a keystone species with dwindling populations.
The installation of sagebrush plugs is a unique form of habitat restoration.
More than $6M slated for Teton, Lincoln counties for high-speed internet
JACKSON (WNE) – With a $2.4 million match from Silver Star Communications, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced that it will provide another $6.3 million grant to bring high-speed internet access to people living and working in Lincoln and Teton counties.
“Access to gigabit Broadband Fiber connectivity is critical in the communities we service,” Elizabeth Acosta-McCune, vice president of sales and marketing for Silver Star, said in a news release on Oct. 6. “This is allowing our families and small businesses the tools to access work, education and telehealth in today’s digital world.”
A $6.3 million ReConnect grant was awarded to Silver Star to provide high-speed internet services to underserved areas in western Wyoming.
The investment includes funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last year, which provides $65 billion to expand reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.
“Access to reliable high-speed internet is more important than ever,” Glenn Pauley, USDA Wyoming state director, said in a Wednesday news release. “Our rural communities cannot sustain without it; having a connection to the outside world helps our students learn and keeps our small businesses open.”
Silver Star is a regional leader in fiber optics, which has been the company’s primary technology for new broadband infrastructure since 2005. Silver Star in recent years has announced an aggressive five-year plan to build out fiber in Star Valley; Swan Valley, Idaho; and Teton Valley, Idaho, while also pursuing grant opportunities, such as this RUS-RD grant, to connect additional underserved rural areas.
Rock Springs City Council denies resident’s request to repeal wildlife ordinance
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) – The Rock Springs City Council denied a request from a resident to repeal an ordinance against feeding wildlife within city limits.
“You are elected to approve ordinances that benefit our community. I am asking you to repeal Ordinance 2021-13 Section 3-545 ‘Feeding of wildlife,’” Rock Springs resident Bill Wonnacott said during the council meeting Nov. 1. “This ordinance has no value. It does nothing to solve the issue. It only harms our wildlife, causes negative financial impact to our businesses and heartache for our wildlife managers.”
Wonnacott said he was unaware that Rock Springs had this type of ordinance until he was given a citation for feeding deer illegally.
“Wildlife is a part of our heritage and should be appreciated and cared for. Why doesn’t Rock Springs become a community known to appreciate and care for its wildlife? We have the resources to minimize wildlife impact while enjoying a valuable asset from our heritage,” he said.
He also said that he is tired of having to call the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to put down sick deer.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said the ordinance prohibits Rock Springs residents from feeding deer things like pellets, grain and human food; however, the ordinance doesn’t include planted or naturally grown materials.
“That being said, if you want to plant a garden and a deer goes in your backyard and eats an apple, I don’t think that’s where it applies,” Kaumo said.
Wonnacott argued that natural resources die and don’t last the whole year for the deer and said he has been buying feed for several years.
Council members agreed they did not see any interest in repealing the ordinance.
