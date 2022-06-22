Former jail officer accused of having sex with inmate pleads no contest
GILLETTE (WNE) – The former Campbell County jail officer accused of having sex with an inmate in May 2021 while she was in jail pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree sexual assault.
Sean Isaac Allen, 31, was found guilty of that charge on May 12 and had a count of third-degree sexual assault and another second-degree charge dismissed, according to court documents.
A plea deal recommended a suspended four- to six-year sentence with a 365-day split-sentence to be served in jail outside of Campbell County, as well as the ability to argue for a lesser sentence.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began investigating Allen last summer when an inmate complained in early July that Allen was engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.
The inmate who complained said Allen would frequently enter the woman’s cell alone with her and stay there for several minutes, during which sexual noises sometimes could be heard, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The inmate told DCI that Allen made her “feel that if she didn’t do what he wanted she would be in trouble,” according to court documents.
Allen continued to go into her cell, she said, stating at one point they had sexual intercourse, according to court documents.
Man charged with
aggravated child abuse
DOUGLAS (WNE) – A Glenrock man has been charged with felony aggravated child abuse stemming from a March incident, and the case was recently bound over to state district court for trial.
The charge is the second time since 2018 that the 34-year-old father has faced criminal charges for physical violence against a household member.
Zachery D. Dula is accused in the latest incident as being responsible for the welfare of a child under age 18 and intentionally or recklessly inflicted serious bodily injury upon that child which was not the result of reasonable corporal punishment.
According to the police report, Dula said he was caring for the baby on the day of the incident at the family’s Glenrock home. He admitted his son was injured that day and that he shook the infant, court records show.
However, doctors at Wyoming Medical Center noted multiple injuries, the police report noted, including two subdural hematomas on the brain at various stages of healing, multiple broken ribs in various stages of healing, and possible cervical spine fractures.
The single felony count is punishable upon conviction for not more than 25 years.
