CASPER – Former President Donald Trump will appear at a May 28 rally in Casper, he announced in a statement Monday.
The city has for months been discussed as a possible site for a Trump rally. But it wasn’t until Monday that Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center was confirmed as the location for what will be Trump’s first political appearance in the state.
It’s not surprising that the former president would choose Casper. The Ford Wyoming Center is the largest indoor venue in Wyoming, with a capacity of more than 8,000 people.
There is symbolism as well. The Cheney family hails from Casper, and Trump has made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney after she voted to impeach him following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Cheney remains Trump’s most outspoken Republican critic, and she is serving as vice-chair of the committee tasked with investigating the events of Jan. 6.
Trump is appearing in support of land attorney Harriet Hageman, his pick to challenge Cheney in the highly anticipated August Republican primary.
“It will be a tremendous honor and incredibly exciting to have President Trump visit with us and it will no doubt be the largest political event in Wyoming history,” Hageman said in a statement. “His policies were the best that we have ever seen, from building the greatest economy in the world, to driving America to energy independence, to enforcing our immigration laws, and I expect thousands of Wyomingites to come out to thank him enthusiastically.”
