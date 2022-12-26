Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash involving ambulance personnel
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A fatal crash occurred at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins early Dec. 20.
At 3:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer.
At approximately 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash.
While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance.
One of the first responders was critically injured, and the other was killed.
The first responder, a member of the ambulance service on scene, who suffered fatal injuries has been identified as 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga.
The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean of Brooklyn, NY.
Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.
WYDOT vs. Mother Nature: County tries to keep safe despite inclement weather
JACKSON (WNE) — Billowing flurries of snow have kept avalanche technicians on their toes trying to keep people safe from Mother Nature’s winter fury.
Dec. 20 kicked off with a natural avalanche,.County avalanche specialists had planned to execute a controlled slide along the Hoback River Canyon on that morning.
But they called it off because, while 6 inches of snow had been predicted over Tuesday night, the canyon saw only 2 inches.
Instead, a natural slide struck at around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, covering half of the road on a section of Highway 191/189.
WYDOT closed the road at around 9 a.m. to perform snow control work on the slide paths Cow of the Woods and Calf of the Woods. After stimulating more snow to come down and cleaning snow from the road, WYDOT reopened it at around 10:30 a.m.
Inclement weather across the county spurred “no unnecessary travel” advisories on Highway 89, from the southern Grand Teton National Park boundary to Moran Junction, and on Highway 89 from Alpine Junction to Jackson.
The southern entrance of Yellowstone National Park to Grant Village was closed entirely, even to over-snow vehicles, and all roads into Idaho Falls from Teton Valley, Idaho, were closed due to icy roads and visibility issues.
For folks driving out of town for the holidays, Rich Ochs, the county emergency management coordinator, recommends packing a “Wyoming bag” of emergency supplies, including a sleeping bag, warm clothes, food and water, batteries and a shovel.
“If you’re traveling for the holidays, the two websites everyone should be checking are weather.gov/riw and wyoroad.info,” he said.
Man arrested for DUI after leaving scene of crash Tuesday night
GILLETTE (WNE) — An 18-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana after leaving the scene of a crash on the night of Dec. 19.
A 21-year-old woman called police after her 2018 Honda was hit by a red Ford SUV.
She told police she was westbound on Boxelder Road when the Ford pulled out of South Gillette Avenue and hit her, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The Ford traveled east on Boxelder Road and the woman lost sight of it. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the woman’s passenger side rear bumper, but she was not hurt.
Deputies saw the Ford and followed it to the McDonald’s on Camel Drive.
Deputies asked the driver, the 18-year-old man, if he’d been involved in a hit and run, and he said he had a dent from hitting a pole. The Ford had fresh damage on the driver’s side and it appeared to be more than a dent, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
The man told officers he had dropped off a DoorDash delivery on Echeta Road and then driven to McDonald’s.
He continued to deny being involved despite having come from the area of the crash, his vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and the damage to his car.
The car also had gray paint transfer consistent with the damage to the Honda, Wasson said.
When police officers arrived and took over the investigation, Wasson admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before driving.
He performed sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI of both alcohol and weed. He also was charged with leaving the scene of a crash, no insurance and possession of tobacco, Wasson said.
New philanthropic organization launches to support coal communities
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Ramaco Resources Inc. formed the Ramaco Foundation, a philanthropic organization that will invest in the regions where its employees work in West Virginia, Virginia and Wyoming through grant-making and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.
As part of its launch, the foundation has awarded grants worth $100,000 to organizations fighting childhood hunger in Wyoming and supporting education and workforce development in West Virginia.
“The regions where our staff and their families live are the backbone of this country and deserve far, far more investment and attention than they receive,” said Randall Atkins, chair and CEO of Ramaco, who also serves as the chair of the foundation’s board of directors.
“We are proud to be a member of these communities and for this opportunity to give back and support their success.”
The foundation’s activities will be focused on southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and Sheridan County, where the company has operations.
In addition to Atkins and Jenkins, the foundation’s board of directors includes Debra Wendtland, a prominent Sheridan-based attorney and one of the nation’s leading adoption specialists, according to a press release.
The foundation is organized as a public benefit corporation under the Wyoming Nonprofit Corporation Act and is classified as a 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code.
