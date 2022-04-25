Man sentenced to 74-100 years on 58 child porn charges
GREEN RIVER (WNE) – A 49-year-old Wamsutter resident will be spending the rest of his life in prison following a sentencing hearing where he plead guilty to 58 criminal charges.
Russell Jay Byrne was sentenced Monday to a prison sentence of 74-100 years by Third Judicial District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson for charges including the possession, manufacture and distribution of child pornography, as well as the sexual abuse of three children.
According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, a joint investigation involving the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force started nearly two years ago after receiving tips about Byrne’s activity. Investigators and a team consisting of members from the Green River Police Department, Wyoming Department of Family Services, DCI’s southwest enforcement team and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigation team conducted an operation in November that led to Byrne being detained and serving multiple search warrants to secure various electronic devices and forensic evidence that also led to shutting down Byrne’s production and distribution operation.
Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe said the goal of this case was to ensure Byrne never saw the outside of a prison wall again and the plea agreement offered to Byrne was long enough to accomplish that.
“The fact that we accomplished that goal without having to do a trial and putting our victims through that difficult process is a good thing,” Erramouspe said.
Jackson nonprofit helps Ukrainians gain
Temporary Protected Status
JACKSON (WNE) – Ukrainians living in Jackson Hole on a visa or an expired visa could qualify for a newly established Temporary Protected Status.
Local nonprofit Immigrant Hope is offering free consultations to help residents in Jackson Hole and Teton Valley, Idaho, gauge qualification for the new status, which protects foreign nationals from deportation.
Ukrainians who entered the U.S. by April 11 are eligible to apply for 18 months of deportation protection and work authorization, according to a Federal Register notice. Applications for the status opened Tuesday.
Immigrant Hope said there are about 30 to 40 Ukrainians living in Jackson who may qualify.
Nationally, about 59,600 individuals will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status, the Department of Homeland Security said. By extending the qualifying date from March 1 to April 11, thousands of additional Ukrainians who arrived in the U.S. by claiming asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border are eligible.
As it stands, those who gain Temporary Protected Status could legally remain in the U.S. until October 19, 2023. If the conflict in Ukraine persists, the Department of Homeland Security could extend the status beyond 18 months.
Avian flu confirmed in
2 birds found on UW campus
LARAMIE (WNE) – A pair of turkey vultures found dead this week on the University of Wyoming main campus died of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
The university reported Wednesday that state Game and Fish officials collected the birds and submitted them to the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, which is approved to test for HPAI.
While this viral disease may be highly lethal to birds, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s assessment is that HPAI is not a human health concern at this time. However, there have been rare human infections with this strain of bird flu overseas, according to a UW press release announcing the test results.
People should exercise care and avoid contact with sick or dead wild birds and poultry.
Since being detected in the United States in January, the virus has spread to poultry in at least 29 states, affecting more than 28 million domestic birds and untold numbers of wild birds. The WSVL first detected HPAI in Wyoming poultry in late March. Subsequently, HPAI has been diagnosed in various domestic and wild bird species across the state. Current information on HPAI in the U.S. may be found on the USDA-APHIS website.
People are advised to not pick up or handle any dead wild birds they may encounter and report clusters of dead wild birds to the Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory at (307) 745-5865.
The Game and Fish Department maintains an up-to-date map of wild birds diagnosed with HPAI in Wyoming on the agency’s website at https://tinyurl. com/2p84hafp.
