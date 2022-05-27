CHEYENNE (WNE) – Gov. Mark Gordon has extended his appreciation to members of Wyoming’s law enforcement community for donating used equipment to assist the people of Ukraine.
Coordinated by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the statewide effort involved outreach to multiple agencies across the state.
The effort resulted in the donation of more than 200 interior and exterior ballistic vests; panels that can be used to assemble an additional 80 vests; rifle plates for the vests; helmets and boots. In addition, six pallets of medical grade wipes were donated.
“I want to thank law enforcement in Wyoming for stepping up and providing this needed equipment for the Ukrainian people,” Gordon said in a news release.
Donations came from across the state, including Albany, Carbon, Converse and Sublette County sheriff’s offices; police departments in Glenrock, Powell, Rock Springs, Sheridan and Torrington; Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation; Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Wyoming Livestock Board.
