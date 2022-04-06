JACKSON (WNE) — A man accused of driving more than 130 mph in Grand Teton National Park appeared in federal court Friday and was charged with 10 misdemeanors.
Jessie James Perry, 37, of Rigby, Idaho, was charged with reckless driving, failure to display a license plate, having an open alcoholic container, speeding, careless operation, driving under the influence, having expired temporary license permits, attempting to elude police officers, driving with a suspended license and lack of insurance coverage.
The charges stem from a March 27 incident on Highway 89/26/191, the park’s main thoroughfare. Perry is accused of driving a maximum speed of 132 mph near Moose. The speed limit on the road is 55 mph during the day and 45 at night.
Perry was arrested after a high-speed chase that involved five law enforcement officers and ended when Perry ran into traffic at the Gros Ventre Roundabout, Park officials said. There were no injuries or damage reported.
Perry pleaded not guilty and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bail.
He has an Idaho driver’s license, although court documents list a Jackson Hole apartment as his residence.
High-speed chases are seldom seen in Grand Teton Park.
“We do get people, as you’ve probably seen, speeding along the highway,” Teton park spokesman C.J. Adams said. “But at these rates is pretty rare.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.