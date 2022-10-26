Authorities await DNA results on floating foot
CASPER (WNE) – The investigation into a foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park thermal pool is waiting on DNA confirmation of the person’s identity, park and local officials said this week.
In mid-August, a worker found part of a person’s foot inside a shoe floating in Abyss Pool, one of the park’s deepest thermal features.
A few days later, park officials said they suspected the foot was linked to an incident that occurred at Abyss Pool involving one person on July 31. Officials did not explain what that incident entailed, but did say there was no indication of foul play.
The park has not released additional information about the event since then.
In an email to the Star-Tribune, a park spokeswoman said more information would be released after law enforcement makes a final identification of the person from July 31.
Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said his office was waiting on DNA confirmation of the person’s identity. That information will come from the state’s crime lab, which is in Cheyenne.
Blue said he anticipated that information possibly arriving in the next couple of weeks.
A Maryland man told the Associated Press that he and his family spotted the shoe floating in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11. He reported that information to park officials after news of the foot became public about a week later.
Abyss Pool is located in the southern part of the park. It has a temperature of 140 degrees and a depth of 50 feet.
People have been seriously injured or killed in the park’s pools and thermal features before.
Campbell County man bound over on kidnapping charges
GILLETTE (WNE) – A man accused of hitting and dragging his girlfriend and keeping her inside their home for several days waived his preliminary hearing Oct. 6 and was bound over to District Court.
Jason John Black, 48, was bound over on two counts of felony kidnapping, two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and destruction of property related to the alleged kidnapping in May.
He was also bound over on felony meth possession stemming from his Aug. 31 arrest in Rozet, where he was found with 8 grams of meth when arrested on a warrant.
While arguing with his girlfriend May 15 about her not returning home the night before, Black allegedly grabbed her mouth and neck from behind while she was in the driveway trying to leave and dragged her back inside the house, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Black then allegedly locked the doors, tackled her and smashed her phone and watch so that she could not call anyone.
When she tried leaving their home later that day, she again made it to the driveway and was grabbed and dragged back into the house, at which point Black threatened to kill her if she tried leaving again, according to court documents.
She was able to leave the house five days later on May 20 after Black had left the home. She had two black eyes and multiple other bruises.
A warrant was issued for Black’s arrest and he was contacted by law enforcement last month in Rozet.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Black on Aug. 31 in Rozet after receiving information that he was working at a business there and living on-site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.