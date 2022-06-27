CASPER — Rep. Liz Cheney’s campaign is providing Democrats with instructions on how to vote for her in Wyoming’s Republican Primary. Cheney’s campaign website and a campaign mailer for her have instructions on how to switch party affiliation, which in Wyoming can occur as late as election day.
A link at the top of Cheney’s website offers information on various ways to vote for her in her heated Republican primary contest against Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman. It directs viewers to a list of voting-related questions including, “How do I change my party affiliation to register as a Republican so I can vote for Liz?”
“To change your party affiliation or to declare a new affiliation, complete the Wyoming Voter Registration Application & Change Form and submit it to your county clerk’s office no later than 14 days before the primary election, ‘’ the campaign advises. “You may also change your party affiliation at your polling place on the day of the primary or general election, or when requesting an absentee ballot.”
The website also asks whether someone has to be registered as a Republican to vote for Liz in the Republican Primary.
“Yes. Wyoming law allows voters to change their party affiliation at the polling place on election day, or you can change your party affiliation in advance,” the campaign website states.
The Cheney campaign has been vague on whether it’s seeking Democratic votes in Wyoming. The farthest campaign representatives have gone is to say that they’re not building a “Democrats for Cheney” coalition.
“Liz is proud to represent all Wyomingites and is working hard to earn every vote,” said Jeremy Adler, a spokesperson for Cheney.
