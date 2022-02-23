Gas prices rise 5 cents in last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Wyoming gas prices have risen 5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 10.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.10 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 20.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 88.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Bill banning early release of mugshots advances
JACKSON (WNE) – In a world of rapid sharing online, the Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill that may protect those charged with a crime from the harsh court of public opinion.
State lawmakers heard testimony Monday on a proposed law that would prohibit the release of mug shots unless the person was convicted. The bill is being sponsored by Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs.
“This bill is not meant to disparage law enforcement or their efforts in any way,” Banks said when introducing the bill. “Citizens in my county are really concerned about this.”
The bill, HB 0051, would amend Wyoming Statute 7-19-106, which outlines the legal access to and the dissemination of criminal history records.
Banks testified on the motivation behind introducing his bill based on issues in his county.
“My county is not the only county where this happens, but we have three electronic news media sources, and their first post every morning about 6:30 or 7 a.m. is the mug shots of those folks arrested the day prior,” Banks said.
“And that, in my community, has become a huge source of rumor, of gossip, of water cooler fodder. And those mug shots stay around forever regardless if those people are ultimately charged, or if those charges are dropped,” he said.
The bill did cite exceptions under which mug shots could be released, such as if the individual in question is a fugitive with imminent threat to an individual or public safety, or to assist law enforcement in apprehending that individual.
Public Health
vaccination campaign to focus on freedom
to choose
GILLETTE (WNE) – A COVID-19 vaccination campaign from Campbell County Public Health will have a strong emphasis on people’s freedom to choose.
For the second time in four months, Campbell County Commissioners voted on whether to allow Public Health to use a federal grant for an educational campaign about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The first time, the commissioners voted against it, but this time, they were in favor of it for a couple of reasons.
The commissioners approved an agreement between Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health for a $631,765 federal grant. The money must be spent by June 30, 2024.
Public Health director Jane Glaser said the campaign will emphasize people’s freedom to choose whether they get vaccinated.
“This will be an educational campaign, and the slogan I want to incorporate into this campaign is, ‘We respect your choice.’ People have an opportunity to make their own decisions and ask us questions,” Glaser said.
Commission Chairman Del Shelstad said that because the campaign is focused on choice, he supports it.
“I really respect the people that want to get vaccinated and I really respect the people that don’t, it’s their choice,” he said. “If this campaign can be about choice, I’m in favor of it.”
Commissioner Colleen Faber said if the federal government comes back and says “you have to force all your children to be vaccinated,” the county has to be prepared to give the money back.
In November, the commissioners voted against using federal dollars for the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.
Walmart shoplifter arrested for intent to sell drugs
GILLETTE (WNE) – A 19-year-old woman’s latest shoplifting attempt at Walmart ended in her arrest on six charges, including a felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The incident began when Walmart loss and prevention employees called officers to report that a woman, Katelynn Vanecek, tried stealing $39.06 worth of merchandise around 9 p.m. Monday, said Detective Sgt. Dean Welch.
The store employees said they also suspected the woman in a separate shoplifting incident on Feb. 15, where she allegedly stole a TV and returned other items that she never bought but had taken from the store shelves and redeemed for cash.
The TV and falsely returned items are valued at $195.64, putting the total stolen between both incidents at $234.70.
Officers learned that the woman was previously given a trespass notice from Walmart. While investigating the incident, officers found 16 Vyvanse pills, an ADHD medication and Schedule II drug, on her. She admitted to stealing the pills and intending to sell them, Welch said.
Vanecek also did not have a current driver’s license and admitted to driving to the store that night.
She was arrested for felony possession of Vyvanse with the intent to sell, along with misdemeanor charges of theft, having no driver’s license, criminal trespassing and two counts of shoplifting, according to the Sheriff’s Office arrest log.
