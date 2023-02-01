Barrasso, Lummis join bill to stop Biden’s student debt cancellation
CHEYENNE WNE) — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., have joined U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., in reintroducing the Debt Cancellation Accountability Act.
A news release from Barrasso’s office said: “This legislation would prevent the Biden administration from enacting an overreaching and irresponsible blanket cancellation of student loans. It requires the U.S. Department of Education to obtain an express appropriation from Congress to pay for any federal student loan debts the Department proposes to waive, discharge, or otherwise reduce whenever granted to two or more borrowers in an amount greater than $1,000,000, rather than on a case-by-case basis.”
Barrasso said in the release, “President Biden’s attempt to cancel millions of dollars in student loans undercuts hard-working Americans who are responsibly paying off their debt. ... Our bill will hold the administration accountable and make sure no taxpayer in Wyoming or across the country is stuck paying off someone else’s student loans.”
The release quotes Lummis as saying, “It is lunacy that the Biden administration believes that people in Wyoming should fund his student loan bailout. It is unconstitutional and it is unfair.”
Man arrested for aggravated assault after threatening people with screwdriver
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 32-year-old man was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault after using a screwdriver to threaten people Saturday night.
Three women were driving in the 1600 block of Echeta Road, looking for a dog. One was calling out the dog’s name when they were approached by the man identified as Blaze Loebs, who lives in the area, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
Loebs yelled profanities at the women and pulled out a screwdriver.
He hit the window and roof of the vehicle. When one of the women tried to defuse the situation, Loebs raised his screwdriver and threatened to strike her in the head, Wasson said.
One of the other women tried to pull her friend away, believing the screwdriver was a knife. Loebs raised the screwdriver again and threatened to stab the second woman in the head.
A man who knew Loebs was able to calm him down and take him back into his house, Wasson said.
Loebs was contacted in the home and arrested on two counts of aggravated assault.
