Tick and skeeter season brings bug bite danger
JACKSON (WNE) – Slap on some bug repellent, tuck your pant legs into your socks and scan yourself for creepy-crawlies.
In a seasonal advisory, the Wyoming Department of Health warns that ticks can spread tularemia, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Colorado tick fever, and mosquitoes can transmit West Nile virus.
“The reported case numbers from the diseases ticks and mosquitoes can cause are usually not high compared to other illnesses, but we see some activity each year, and the results can be quite serious for some people,” Department of Health epidemiologist Courtney Tillman said in a press release. “Avoiding these insects and their bites is key.”
To guard against ticks, the department recommends using insect repellents with 20% or more DEET and/or picaradin and wearing light-colored clothing so you can see critters on you. Pet owners should check their furry pals for ticks and use tick-control products recommended by their vets.
Insect repellent containing DEET is also recommended for thwarting mosquitoes, the press release said. Picaradin and oil of lemon eucalyptus can also work.
The department recommends wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts in light colors and tightly woven material, plus shoes and socks. Also, be aware that mosquitoes like to feed at dawn and dusk.
90-year-old woman
ticketed again, this time for hitting son with cattle prod
GILLETTE (WNE) – A 90-year-old woman was ticketed for unlawful contact after hitting her son with a cattle prod Friday. Deputies had ticketed the same woman on Wednesday for destruction of property after putting honey on her son’s door to try to “sweeten” him up.
After 5 p.m. Friday, her son, 59, reported that his mom had hit him and his wife with a cattle prod after his wife, 54, confronted the 90-year-old about opening a gate to the property on the 3000 block of West 4J Road, said undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
The 59-year-old showed deputies a video of his mother hitting him with the cattle prod.
During the prior incident involving honey, the man said his mom has been trespassed from most of his property and is only allowed on a small joint portion of the land.
Laramie County GOP fails to oust chairwoman
CHEYENNE (WNE) – An attempt to oust Laramie County Republican Party Chairwoman Dani Olsen failed at a meeting of the local organization’s Central Committee on Tuesday night.
Members voted by voice. The majority rejected a proposed resolution requesting Olsen’s resignation, which followed an investigation by state party officials regarding the nomination process of the local party organization to the recent state GOP convention.
A Laramie County party member had filed a complaint citing alleged misconduct to the Wyoming GOP Credentials Committee. This resulted in all but three Laramie County delegates not being seated at the state convention.
Ben Hornok was the member who brought forward both the complaint to the Wyoming GOP and the resolution considered this week. He stated his reason for asking Olsen to resign was that the chairwoman was ultimately responsible for the bylaws’ violation in the process of picking local delegates in the election that was held March 5.
“I will not recommend a vote for anybody on this resolution, and ask you to vote your conscience,” Hornok said in a brief explanation at the meeting. “I don’t ask you to vote out of spite, animosity or any hard feelings. It just needs to come before this body.”
After he addressed the county’s Central Committee, there was little debate among precinct committeemen and committee women. Only three members spoke in the discussion format allowed by Robert’s Rules of Order, one for and two against the motion.
Laramie County Commissioner Linda Heath said the county party needed to focus on the upcoming elections instead of clashing on the resolution to unseat Olsen.
Susan Graham, who said the bylaws were not followed, said action needed to be taken in response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.