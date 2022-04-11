Truck driver ticketed after hitting two vehicles in two days in same parking lot
GILLETTE (WNE) – A 46-year-old man was ticketed after hitting two vehicles in the same parking lot in two days with his 2019 Kenworth.
On Tuesday, a white 2007 Peterbilt was parked at Hank’s Bar. When the driver returned Wednesday afternoon, the truck’s grille guard had been hit. Video from Hank’s Bar showed a white semi driving west in the parking lot, then turning south, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
It’s believed that is when the Peterbilt was hit, Reynolds said. Damage was estimated at $7,000.
At about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, a 38-year-old man reported that his 2001 Chevy Cavalier, which was parked on the edge of the parking lot, was hit on the passenger side door, receiving more than $1,000 in damage, Reynolds said.
At about 9 p.m., the 38-year-old man called the Sheriff’s Office, saying that he believed the suspect vehicle had returned to the parking lot.
The suspect truck, a 2019 Kenworth, matched the truck that was seen in security video footage. There was apparent damage to the trailer on the driver’s side, Reynolds said.
The Kenworth’s driver, the 46-year-old man, admitted that he’d driven in the parking lot the previous night, and that he thought he was too close to other trucks. He did not believe he had hit any other vehicles, Reynolds said, but he couldn’t account for the $1,000 in damage to his truck.
The man was ticketed for failure to report a crash.
Teton Pass accident prompt warning of spring conditions
JACKSON (WNE) – An accident April 5 on Teton Pass involving a car transport truck that lost traction may serve as a warning of spring conditions for some Jackson drivers.
“A transport vehicle was on the pass traveling roughly 25 mph when it lost traction, slid into the ditch and tipped over,” said Stephanie Harsha, public relations specialist for Wyoming Department of Transportation District 3.
Drivers faced delays caused not only by the transport vehicle tipping over but also by the two cars on its deck that fell off and blocked the lanes.
Harsha said there were no injuries.
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Lieutenant Matt Brackin of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said travel was limited to one lane, and his team was there until 6 p.m. directing both lanes of traffic.
“It’s a lot of traffic control, especially on a blind corner where this vehicle crashed,” Brackin said. “There were three vehicles that needed to be uprighted, so it was an extended duration on scene. Traffic was backed up westbound for about 3 miles.”
Harsha said the truck was not technically a hitched vehicle, which were restricted from driving the pass Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions.
“We do usually have a seasonal trailer restriction that restricts all hitch trailers and commercial trailers on Teton Pass from Nov. 15 through April 1,” Harsha said. “However, due to inclement weather restrictions, it was reinstated at the time of the crash.”
New president, managing director take over at Ucross
SHERIDAN (WNE) – Ucross, the prestigious artist residency program in northern Wyoming, ushered in a new era of leadership this month.
On April 1, William “Bill” Belcher took the helm as president, and he has appointed Vickie Abbott as managing director. Ensuring a smooth transition, former Ucross president Sharon Dynak will continue with the organization part-time as a creative advisor.
To oversee the day-to-day operations of Ucross’ 20,000-acre ranch, Belcher has appointed Vickie Abbott as the managing director.
