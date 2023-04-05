Antelope Butte Foundation board members resign, citing safety concerns
SHERIDAN (WNE) – Four Antelope Butte Foundation board members and the organization’s executive director resigned recently, indicating a time of transition for the nonprofit organization.
Ryan White, James Wilkerson and Casey Terrell resigned from their positions on the foundation’s board of directors, citing safety concerns over the operation of the Summit lift at the Antelope Butte ski area, according to a news release from the foundation. The release did not list a reason for Sandy Suzor’s resignation. The departing board members either did not return phone calls to The Sheridan Press or refused comment on their resignations.
The lift in question did not operate Friday; it was reopened Saturday and Sunday for the final two days of the season at Antelope Butte following repairs and was fully loaded, according to the news release.
“The mountain staff and I kept our Professional Tramway Engineer abreast and followed all proper procedures to get the lift reopened after assembly repairs were complete on tower four,” Emerson Scott said in the news release.
Executive Director Rebecca Arcarese also resigned from her position with the Antelope Butte Foundation.
“I feel like the mission and the vision changed with some new board members, and I no longer can align with that,” Arcarese said. “I didn’t feel like I could (work with) the organization in a new direction.”
The Antelope Butte Foundation formed in 2011 and subsequently began work to reopen the ski area, which was reopened in 2018. The foundation reported record sales in tier one of its pricing scale for the 2023-2024 season.
Lummis looks to overturn Biden rule on endangered species
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Senate Western Caucus Chair Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., led 17 of her colleagues in introducing a Congressional Review Act resolution to retain the regulatory definition of habitat within the Endangered Species Act.
“There is an important distinction between ‘habitat’ and ‘critical habitat’ for an endangered species,” Lummis said in a caucus news release. “By scrapping the definition of habitat within the ESA, the Biden administration is causing chaos and confusion among private property owners throughout Wyoming and the West.”
A critical habitat designation has major impacts on landowners, as it reduces the value of any private property within a designation because prospective landowners recognize the burdens that accompany a designation.
The following species found in Wyoming are currently listed as endangered: grizzly bear, whooping crane, black-footed ferret, gray wolf, yellow-billed cuckoo, Wyoming toad, northern long-eared bat, Kendall warm springs dace, Preble’s meadow jumping mouse, Canada lynx, blowout penstemon, Colorado butterfly plant, desert yellowhead and Ute ladies’-tresses.
