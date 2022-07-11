WDH temporarily expands WIC to support ongoing infant formula shortage
TORRINGTON (WNE) – The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has announced it updated income guidelines in hopes of helping more families become eligible for the Wyoming Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.
A relatively new – but key – feature of the WIC program is it now gives participants benefits cards that participants can use at local grocery stores to save money buying program-approved nutritious foods like fruits and vegetables. Additionally, some WIC participants can qualify for infant formula benefits.
“While supply challenges continue to affect formula availability, especially for the specialty formulas certain babies need for health issues, we are seeing an improving situation,” WIC Program Manager Tina Fearneyhough said in a press release. “Our program has added temporary flexibility to help Wyoming WIC families meet their formula needs until things get back to normal.”
Qualifying yearly income guidelines for WIC in Wyoming for the next year includes: $25,142 for a family of one (or $2,096 a month); $33,874 for a family of two (or $2,823 a month); $42,606 for a family of three (or $3,551 a month); $51,338 for a family of four (or $4,279 a month); and $60,070 for a family of five (or $5,006 a month).
“Families already using SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits also qualify for WIC,” wrote WDH Public Information Officer Kim Deti.
Wyomingites who may be eligible may apply for WIC by visiting health.wyo.gov and locating the nearest WIC clinic using the locator tool or by calling 1-888-996-9378.
Remote trial for park speedster set
JACKSON (WNE) – A trial will be held remotely on Tuesday for a speedster facing 10 federal charges after he was caught driving 132 mph in Grand Teton National Park.
Jessie James Perry, 37, has an Idaho license but a Jackson address. His trial will be held over Zoom at 9:30 a.m.
The charges against Perry include 10 misdemeanors: reckless driving, failure to display a license plate, having an open alcoholic container, speeding, careless operation, driving under the influence, having expired temporary license permits, attempting to elude police officers, driving with a suspended license and lack of insurance coverage.
Eight charges will be dismissed at sentencing, according to a July 5 document.
The sole charge at issue in the trial will be the count of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.