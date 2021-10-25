JACKSON (WNE) — Search teams found the body of missing 26-year-old Jared Hembree in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday, according to a National Park Service news release.
Searchers had been looking for the Texan in the eastern portion of the park since Thursday. His body was found near Uhl Hill. Rangers recovered his remains, and the Park Service and Teton County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into what occurred.
The search was initiated Oct. 21, after a caller told park law enforcement they were concerned about Hembree’s welfare after an interaction with him outside of the park’s eastern boundary, the press release stated. Hembree’s vehicle was located unattended at Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of the park.
The four-day intensive search involved more than 80 people, including park staff, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Search and Rescue, members of Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue, the Civil Air Patrol and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Teton County Search and Rescue provided a helicopter and a drone. The Civil Air Patrol searched with a fixed-wing airplane. Dog teams and horse teams also participated.
