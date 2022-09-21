Average Wyo. gasoline prices unchanged in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming were unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming were 20.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 7 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.93 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.09 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.98, a difference of $1.89 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon on Monday.
The national average is down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data, which is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
WYDOT reminds motorists to sign up for winter travel authorization program
AFTON (WNE) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to remind residents and travelers about the offerings under the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program (W-TAP) ahead of the 2022-23 winter season.
Through W-TAP, drivers can apply to receive authorization to travel on sections of closed roadways when it is deemed safe enough to do so. W-TAP includes the Wyoming Authorized Travel (WAT) and the Rolling Closure Authorization (RCA) programs.
The WAT application is open to all drivers but requires justification as to why a driver will need to travel on a closed road.
Motorists are allowed to select up to seven road segments when applying for WAT. If a closure goes into effect, yet it is safe for limited travel, WYDOT will issue an authorization and drivers will receive an authorization code via email or via the website to travel on authorized sections of highway.
The RCA program is primarily for those with Wyoming driver licenses and allows motorists to drive on roads closed due to a rolling closure. Motorists do not need to provide a travel justification as part of the application process but must agree to the terms of the program.
New users can apply for travel authorization on the W-TAP website, w-tap.wyoroad.info.
Returning users should use the same website to update their selected routes, contact information or other account information if needed. Even if no changes are needed, users must confirm they still want to participate in the program each year.
State GOP will decide secretary nominees
CASPER (WNE) – The Wyoming Republican Party has begun the process of finding an interim secretary of state.
The state GOP announced Friday that it will hold a central committee meeting on Sept. 24 to nominate three possible replacements for Ed Buchanan, who left office this week for a judgeship.
The meeting is open to the public and will take place at 1 p.m. at Pavillion’s Wind River Recreation Center.
Buchanan did not run for reelection and recently vacated his seat to take a position as a district judge in Goshen County.
The secretary of state is Wyoming’s No. 2 elected official. The office oversees elections as well as business registrations, among other things.
The central committee – which is made up of three Republican leaders from each Wyoming county – will choose three candidates at the Sept. 24 meeting. Gov. Mark Gordon will then appoint one of them to fill out the roughly three months remaining on Buchanan’s term.
Gordon is statutorily required to make a pick within five days.
