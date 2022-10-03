State, district seal will show language proficiency on diplomas
GILLETTE (WNE) – High school students in Campbell County may now receive up to two seals of biliteracy on their diplomas: a state seal and a district seal.
In January, Campbell County School District implemented its own Seal of Biliteracy, which shows that students are fluent and functional in at least two languages.
In February, state legislators passed the language proficiency-seal of biliteracy bill and Tuesday, the state seal was approved for use within the district.
The state offers two options for seals, one called the State of Wyoming Seal of Biliteracy and the other is the Seal of Biliteracy with distinction, said Bertine Bahige, principal of Stocktrail Elementary School.
Stocktrail is a dual language immersion school where Spanish is taught and integrated within daily lessons.
“The (Wyoming Department of Education) did a good job incorporating what we’ve done in Campbell County, what Natrona has done as well as Teton County and also involved foreign language teachers to be able to put together a comprehensive structure,” Bahige said of the different pathways and assessments students can take to prove language proficiency.
He said some of the hesitancy in the state revolved around how to meet indigenous languages within the seal’s documentation, which has now been handled.
Wyoming was one of the last states in the country to approve the state seal, which is now commonly looked for in college admissions and by employers, said Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, who sponsored the bill earlier this year. It can also be referenced when students look at scholarship opportunities.
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
LYMAN (WNE) – The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released.
The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a request for proposal process for the installation of charging stations within the towns of Pine Bluffs, Laramie, Wheatland, Douglas, Buffalo, Sheridan, and Sundance.
The exact locations of these chargers will be determined as part of the RFP process.
While the overall plan was approved, the FHWA denied eight of the state’s key exception requests.
Wyoming was seeking a series of 11 exceptions to federal requirements that the stations be placed every 50 miles and a maximum of one mile from an interstate exit.
The only approved exception request for the 50 mile requirement was the section of Interstate 90 between Gillette and Buffalo, while two 1-mile exceptions were granted for existing charging stations in Rawlins and Cheyenne.
“Wyoming will continue to work with the FHWA and other partners to try to find a common sense solution for the denied exception requests to ensure the stations are economically viable and a good use of taxpayer resources,” said Luke Reiner, Wyoming Department of Transportation director.
Wyoming is allocated almost $24 million over five years for EV charging infrastructure along its federally designated alternative fuel corridors: I-80, I-25 and I-90.
Once the federal government has certified the EV infrastructure buildout along the interstates, any remaining funding can be spent in areas outside of the interstates. No state funding will be used to install, operate or maintain the NEVI EV chargers.
Daniels Scholarship Program applications now open
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Wyoming high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 toward their college degree.
Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship.
The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated students to attend the college of their choice. The scholarship, based on financial need, provides up to $100,000 to attend any two- or four-year nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must meet the following requirements:
• Be a graduating high school senior.
• Be a resident of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico or Utah.
• Be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.
• Earn a minimum grade point average of 3.0 in high school (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).
• Earn a minimum SAT math score of 490 and a minimum evidence-based reading and writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required).
• The applicant’s parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must have an adjusted gross income of $85,000 or less on their 2021 tax return on which the applicant is claimed as a dependent. Additional income is allowed for additional dependents.
Daniels Scholars receive $5,000 to $25,000 annually, depending on financial need. Funds can be used toward the following:
• Tuition and fees at any accredited non profit college or university in the U.S.
• Room and board
• Books and supplies
• Other educational experiences
All Daniels Scholars also receive a laptop computer, networking opportunities, leadership development opportunities and career development.
2023 Daniels Scholars will be announced in March 2023. To learn more about the Daniels Scholarship Program or to apply, see DanielsFund.org/Scholarships.
