Avoid harmful cyanobacteria blooms on Shoshone National Forest
JACKSON (WNE) – The Shoshone National Forest advises recreationists to be careful at Brooks Lake and certain other lakes in the Wind River Ranger District because of harmful cyanobacterial blooms in the water.
Where blooms are present, people and their dogs should avoid any contact with the water, a forest press release said.
Advisories are in effect for Brooks, Upper Brooks, Upper Jade and Rainbow lakes. Other water bodies are being investigated for possible blooms: Pelham Lake, Scouts Pond, some lakes in the Dunoir area and small lakes off the Burroughs Loop Road, Forest Service Road 510.
“HCBs may be green, brown, or blue green in color and may appear as discolored water, small grass clippings, scum, floating mats or spilled paint,” the forest release said. “HCBs can occur on or in the water, either floating or attached to plants, rocks or other material.”
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, “people or animals that have direct contact with the contaminated water by swimming, breathing in aerosols or swallowing the contaminated water can experience symptoms.”
Symptoms vary depending on the method and length of exposure and the particular toxin involved.
People may experience skin, eye, throat and respiratory irritation. In pets, the symptoms may be more severe: excessive salivation, vomiting, fatigue, staggered walking, difficulty breathing, convulsions, liver failure and death within hours to days of the exposure, the Health Department’s website says.
Its suggested precautionary steps include the following:
• Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scum.
• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration or other treatments will not remove toxins.
• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near a bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact. If people, pets or livestock encounter a bloom, rinse the affected area with clean water.
Man sentenced for stabbing son-in-law with scissors
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A man convicted of an assault in which he stabbed his son-in-law with scissors was sentenced recently in Laramie County District Court.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced Kevin Dale Brown on July 25 to three years supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison. The sentence followed one laid out in a plea agreement.
Brown pleaded guilty in March to felony aggravated assault and battery, bodily injury with a weapon.
The Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, Brown and his counsel had agreed that Brown should be released on his own recognizance, or on no-cost bail, after the change-of-plea hearing so Brown could seek treatment.
Brown admitted last October that, during a physical altercation, he stabbed his son-in-law in the lower back with a pair of scissors. The injury required three to four stitches, a probable cause affidavit said.
Gem Lake fire contained; nearby trail still closed
BUFFALO (WNE) – A wildfire that ignited on July 14 northwest of Buffalo is 100% contained as of Friday, meaning that crews are no longer working on suppression, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Gem Lake fire burned roughly 21 acres in the Bighorn National Forest, said Sara Evans-Kirol, the forest’s public information officer. It burned in rough, remote terrain near Willow Park Reservoir, located approximately 14 miles northwest of Buffalo.
Portions of the forest nearest to the site of the fire are closed, including North Rock Creek Trail 040, until crews can remove wreckage from the single-engine plane crash that caused the fire, in which two Georgia residents were killed, Evans-Kirol said.
The fire brought 22 fire personnel, including two large Chinook helicopters and the Gila National Forest Helitack crew in the air, and the Blacktooth Wildland Fire Module, the Bighorn National Forest’s 10-person initial attack hand crew stationed in Buffalo and the Black Hills Wildland Fire Module on the ground.
Evans-Kirol said that federal personnel were released from the fire on Friday, but local crews will continue to hike in and check for hot spots — areas where there is still smoldering debris and potential for re-ignition – over the next few weeks.
The U.S. Forest Service is also patrolling the fire overhead using aircraft, including drones.
Wyoming soldier named best warrior of Army National Guard
LARAMIE (WNE) – A member of the Wyoming Army National Guard won the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee in July.
Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan earned the award Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Wyoming National Guard.
Holloway is a fire support specialist in the 115th Field Artillery Brigade.
According to a WNG news release, Holloway is the first person from Wyoming to win the award.
“Watching Sgt. Holloway train and perform reminded me of all we have to be proud of in Wyoming,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Lindsay Schmidt of the Wyoming Army National Guard in the news release.
The competition consisted of more than 30 graded events.
