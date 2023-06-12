If you see something, say something —
about algae blooms
JACKSON (WNE) — As spring transitions into summer and air and water temperatures begin to rise, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality wants people to avoid algae blooms, and report signs of them in water across Wyoming.
Cyanobacteria, the noticeable blue-green algae that can be seen floating on the surface of contaminated lakes, can form blooms that produce toxins that can harm humans and pets. These blooms, which typically form in late summer, can occur in streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs and take various forms.
Blooms can be green, tan, brown or blue-green. They may float in or on the water and look like spilled paint, grass clippings, clumps or scums. Harmful cyanobacterial blooms may also be attached to aquatic plants, rocks or other material and look like films, mats or gelatinous balls.
The Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Livestock Board advise those who encounter blooms to take the following steps:
• Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense.
• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration or other treatments will not remove toxins.
• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the filet portion.
• Avoid water spray from the bloom.
• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact.
• If people, pets or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible.
• Animals, young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, according to the DEQ.
The Department of Health advises that anyone who comes into contact with a bloom and begins to experience adverse health issues seek medical or veterinary attention immediately.
To report a suspected harmful cyanobacterial bloom, visit WyoHCBS.org.
More than 660 acres conserved in Albany County
LARAMIE (WNE) — A significant section of agricultural land near Laramie will stay just as it is for generations to come.
Dr. Robert Shine of the All Hat-No Cattle Ranch has partnered with the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (WSGLT) to place 666.7 acres into a conservation easement, according to a Wednesday news release from the land trust.
The All Hat-No Cattle Ranch is situated along the Laramie River with a panoramic view from Elk Mountain to Rocky Mountain National Park.The ranch is primarily used as hay ground during the summer months and pasture for a small herd of cattle in the winter, according to the release.
In addition to its agricultural use, the property is designated Aquatic Crucial Habitat Priority Area and acts as important habitat for a variety of wildlife and bird species in the area.
“This is a really great project, especially for waterfowl, migratory birds, reptiles and amphibians,” Bob Budd, Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust executive director, said in the release.
To help offset the landowner’s direct cost of completing the project, the land trust secured financial assistance through two partners in conservation, the Knobloch Family Foundation and the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust. These funding partners played a significant role in the project.
“The All Hat-No Cattle conservation easement will protect open space and habitat for birds, pronghorn and other wildlife for generations,” Nicole Korfanta, Knobloch Family Foundation executive director, said in the release.
The completion of this project brings the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust’s number of protected acres to 297,021 statewide.
The WSGLT is dedicated to conservation through ranching. Based in Cheyenne, the nonprofit organization serves the entire state and is Wyoming’s only agricultural land trust.
Bridger-Teton looking for company to
manage Jackson-area
campgrounds
JACKSON (WNE) — The Bridger-Teton National Forest is looking for a company to operate about 15 campgrounds and a hot springs pool in the Jackson area.
For well over a decade, the Bridger-Teton has asked private companies to collect fees from visitors and maintain developed campgrounds and other developed sites across the Jackson and Blackrock Ranger Districts. Aud and Di Campground Services Inc., a Utah-based company that operates campgrounds throughout Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, has held the contract for the past 10 or so years.
Bridger-Teton spokesman Evan Guzik said the forest is rebidding the contract because it’s set to expire April 30, 2024.
The Forest Service isn’t asking companies that bid on the contract to change anything in particular. Instead, when companies submit their bids, they’ll be able to spell out how they want to operate and whether they’ll be looking to make any changes to fees or other operations.
One thing that companies will be required to do is detail how much they want to charge people for the first three years of operations.
Bids are due by 4:30 p.m. July 31, and the Bridger-Teton hopes to decide which company will take over the operation by December 2023 so the firm can start operating campgrounds the following May.
The contract will be for five years, with an option for the Bridger-Teton to renew the contract for another five years without a competitive bidding process at the end of the first five-year term.
Prospective applicants can find details posted on the federal contracting website SAM.gov, or by contacting Linda Merigliano, the forest’s recreation/wilderness program manager, at Linda.Merigliano@usda.gov or 739-5428.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.