Texas man arrested Wednesday morning after robbing First National Bank
GILLETTE (WNE) – A 33-year-old Texas man was arrested after robbing a Gillette bank last Wednesday morning.
At 9:07 a.m., a robbery was reported at the south branch of First National Bank, in the 2400 block of South Douglas Highway.
As officers were responding to the bank, someone else called to report that he followed the suspect, who was in a silver Ford Mustang. The Mustang had just gotten onto Interstate 90 off of Highway 59 and was headed east, said police deputy chief Brent Wasson.
Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol responded and stopped the Mustang at 9:28 a.m.
They spoke to the driver, Preston Selph, who was the only person in the car. He was found to have $2,000 in cash and a note that was passed to a bank teller during the robbery, Wasson said.
The note implied that Selph was armed, but he did not display a gun during the robbery and no gun was found in the car, Wasson said.
Wasson said Selph did not lead law enforcement on a chase. He stopped when he was told to stop and was arrested for robbery.
WHP to study speed data in investigation of Grand Teton vehicle fatality
JACKSON (WNE) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Grand Teton National Park that killed a visitor.
An Australian couple was driving north in the park to visit Oxbow Bend around 11 a.m. Tuesday when they changed plans.
“They determined that the roads were too treacherous and didn’t want to continue,” said state trooper Adam Johnson, who responded to the collision.
The Toyota Highlander had stopped in the highway to turn left into Teton Point Turnout so the couple could turn around and head back to Jackson. A semi truck driver also traveling north saw the SUV stopped from about a quarter mile away, but as he tried to slow down on the icy road, the truck couldn’t stop, and it rear-ended the SUV, Johnson said.
“Frankly, it’s a semi truck and it takes significantly more time and space to slow down,” Johnson said. “In this case, they couldn’t even stop because the roads were so slick.”
Both SUV occupants were injured and taken by ambulance to St. John’s Health. Pamela Paltridge, of Australia, died as a result of her injuries, Grand Teton said in a news release.
Her husband, who was driving the SUV, was treated and released.
The semi driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions, Johnson said.
In any commercial trucking investigation, highway patrol investigates whether impairment or fatigue were factors. Neither was in this case, he said.
The South Dakota-based Zubke Trucking log books for the driver showed complete compliance with regulations meant to prevent driver fatigue, he said.
The WHP will be downloading electronic data from both vehicles to further detect vehicle speeds involved in the crash, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.