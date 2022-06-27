In Wyoming last year, U.S parks got 8.6M visitors
CHEYENNE (WNE) – National parks in Wyoming last year garnered 8.59 million visitors, who spent some $1.14 billion in the state, the National Park Service has reported.
Such tourist spending rose from $859 million in 2020, which itself was a decline from $924 million the previous year.
A new NPS report shows that this most recent visitor spending resulted in 15,164 jobs.
The agency said the peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey economists.
Wyoming has several national parks.
One of them, Yellowstone National Park, has been partly closed due to record flooding. Yellowstone can get several million visitors during a typical summer.
More details on the new report, including information by state, is online at nps. gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm.
Man hospitalized after 30-mile long high-speed chase with deputies
GILLETTE (WNE) – A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his car while leading deputies on a high-speed chase on Highway 59 Friday morning.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday, police pulled over a 2017 Chevy Malibu on Highway 59 near Interstate 90 after seeing it run through two stop signs. The driver showed signs of being very drunk, and police asked him to step out of the car, said Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
The man then drove off, heading south on Highway 59 at speeds of more than 100 mph. The police department did not pursue, Marcus said.
The Sheriff’s Office began pursuing the man near the intersection of Highway 59 and Southern drive. During the chase, the man reached speeds of 130 mph, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The pursuit lasted for nearly 30 miles.
The man lost control of his car on Highway 59 just south of the Breene Road. It left the road and rolled multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. His blood alcohol content was 0.22%, Reynolds said.
The man was left in the care of the hospital. Arrest warrants will be sought for eluding, reckless driving and driving under the influence, Reynolds said. The police also are seeking to charge the man for eluding and the two stop sign violations.
GasBuddy: Gas prices may fall some before
July 4
CHEYENNE (WNE) –There’s both good and bad news for drivers expecting to hit the highways during the July 4 holiday period.
Due to surging gasoline and other commodity prices, “drivers will be facing the most expensive July 4th at the pump ever this year,” according to GasBuddy. The gas price monitoring service immediately added, though, that “the news isn’t all bad.”
The silver lining is that “U.S. gas prices are expected to drop 10 to 20 cents by Independence Day,” the company predicted Thursday.
“After months of fireworks at the pump, culminating in a $5 national average recorded for the first time just weeks ago, drivers will feel a bit of relief, though many were already determined to get out on the road despite high prices.”
In Cheyenne, gas prices continue to be cheaper than in the U.S. as a whole, according to gas pricing services. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas fell by a penny from Wednesday to $4.66 Thursday, GasBuddy reports. Wyoming gas on average cost a bit more, at $4.81, while nationally it was $4.94.
“Motorists should know that while we may see small relief today, risks remain that prices could go up at a moment’s notice and set new records,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release.
Just last week, President Joe Biden sought to halt the federal gas tax for three months. Should that come to pass, that “would potentially lead to an 18.4-cent decline in gas prices,” GasBuddy noted. “If the tax is suspended, prices at the pump could drop even further this summer, saving American drivers collectively about $70 million per day while the average motorist saves $25-$70 over three months.”
