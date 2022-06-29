ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) – In the early hours on Friday, June 24, a manhunt was conducted in the north area of Rock Springs for Green River resident Douglas Wolf, 51, the suspect of a double homicide that occurred earlier that night at the Embassy Tavern Bar.
The Green River Police Department reported later that afternoon that Wolf had succumbed to an apparent self-inflicted injury while being apprehended by law enforcement agencies at an unoccupied industrial building on Mesa Drive north of Rock Springs.
Wolf was “alive, and still in possession of the firearm, which was pointed at his head,” according to the press release.
Upon contact, officers observed blood and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. As officers attempted to take him into custody, the suspect fired the weapon at himself.
Tactical officers secured the weapon and immediately began life-saving measures. The suspect was transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where he was later pronounced dead.
Early the morning of June 24, information received by GRPD dispatch indicated a subject at the Embassy Tavern had pointed a pistol at the reporting party. As officers were responding to that call, a second call was received of an active shooter.
Officers arrived to find two persons dead and one wounded at the Embassy. The wounded person was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County by ambulance.
By the time of publication, the identities of the victims and the condition of the person wounded has not been released by law enforcement.
