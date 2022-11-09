CHEYENNE – As expected, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman came out of the general election victorious Tuesday night, along with many other Republicans in the state.
She easily defeated three other contenders in the race, as called by the Associated Press before 9:30 p.m.
Democratic candidate Lynette Greybull won the second-largest amount of votes, and was followed by Constitution Party candidate Marissa Joy Selvig and Libertarian Richard Brubaker.
“I am humbled and grateful for the confidence placed in me by the people of this great state,” Hageman said in a statement after the race was called. “I am a fourth generation Wyomingite, I grew up on my family’s ranch outside Fort Laramie, and this state is in my blood. I know what it means to ‘Ride for the Brand,’ and I will always stay loyal to the outfit that hired me – the citizens of Wyoming.”
Hageman was congratulated by Republican Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis. They said they looked forward to working with her in the U.S. Congress, and being a “reliable, conservative and effective team.”
“Harriet Hageman has spent a lifetime defending Wyoming’s natural resources while championing our people, businesses and rural way of life, and I am pleased she will be taking this experience and commitment to Wyoming to Congress,” Lummis said in a statement. “She is the conservative fighter our state needs in the U.S. House of Representatives, and will be an excellent teammate for Senator Barrasso and me in Washington.”
After casting her vote Tuesday morning at the Kiwanis Community House in Cheyenne, Hageman told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that she was optimistic because of the results of the primary.
She defeated incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, with 66.3% of the vote, as well as two other Republicans vying for the lone U.S. House seat.
Incumbent Gov. Mark Gordon won his second term in office against Democratic candidate Theresa Livingston and Libertarian Jared Baldes.
Gordon said he was humbled when the AP called his race minutes after the polls closed. He said he and his wife, first lady Jennie Gordon, were honored to have the confidence of the Wyoming voters so clearly.
“The next four years are going to be pivotal for Wyoming,” he told the WTE. “And I know Jennie and I are both completely committed to doing our best to lead this state forward.”
His priorities include continuing to work to diversify the economy, and doubling down on the attractiveness of the state’s low taxes. He also plans to address natural resource conservation, mental health, expanding medical access and rethinking education.
Not only did Gordon face two contenders on the ballot, a write-in campaign was conducted for Republican primary candidate Brent Bien.
The military veteran said in the weeks preceding the election that he was not funding, nor leading a write-in campaign against Gordon.
The only other competitive race at the state level was for state superintendent of public instruction, which has been held by appointee Brian Schroeder for the past year.
Republican Megan Degenfelder took the lead and defeated Democratic candidate Sergio A. Maldonado Sr., according to the AP.
Republicans Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, Kristi Racines and Curt Meier all won their uncontested races.
Gray will be the next secretary of state, while State Auditor Racines and State Treasurer Meier will remain in office.
