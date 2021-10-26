The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by more than 300 over the weekend, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
The department, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state received reports of 726 new laboratory-confirmed cases during the weekend, along with 183 reports of new probable cases.
Also during the weekend, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases went up by 1,210, leaving the state with 3,084 active cases on Monday, a decline of 301 from Friday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases on Monday, 547; Fremont County had 341; Laramie County had 329; Sheridan County had 233; Campbell had 201; Uinta had 169; Goshen had 168; Sweetwater had 152; Carbon had 150; Park had 141; Albany had 124; Lincoln had 85; Teton had 79; Washakie had 78; Platte and Weston had 43; Converse had 40; Sublette had 34; Crook had 33; Big Horn had 31; Johnson had 28; Niobrara had 21, and Hot Springs had 14.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 101,083 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first discovered in Wyoming. Of those, 96,850 have recovered.
