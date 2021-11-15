CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Economic Analysis Division recently reported that through the second quarter of this year, the state experienced the highest rise in the average annual inflation rate on all items since the 2008 recession.
The average inflation rate of the analysis categories collectively was 7.7%, which was largely due to the severe jump of 23.3% in year-over-year transportation costs.
Local economists attribute this to the rise in gasoline prices, labor shortages, recent national supply chain problems and the overall fallout of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Recreation and personal care saw the next highest rise in inflation rates at 8%, followed by housing at 5.5%. Apparel was 4.6% higher, medical costs were 3.6% higher and food was 1.9% higher in the state, according to the report.
“That’s going to be expected,” said Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis Director Nick Colsch. “In 2020, we had this massive recession due to the coronavirus outbreak and people staying home.”
The months of quarantining in their residences led to an overcompensation the following year in terms of people taking vacations, both flying and driving, he explained. And with the high demand for travel and a robust comeback in fuel usage, the price of oil was driven higher.
Colsch said although this negatively impacts consumers who lose purchasing power when going to fill up their gas tanks, it benefits Wyoming’s extraction industries and, as a result, state coffers.
When the government receives the severance taxes for oil that is shipped out of the state, it brings funding back into the budget for education, infrastructure, public services and more.
“The legislators are going to appreciate it,” he said. “They don’t have to raise their hand anywhere else.”
Even as the state currently benefits, in part, from the rise in transportation costs, it is not a long-term profit.
Colsch predicts gas prices will stabilize in 2022, or at least not rise as sharply.
