Former Jackson resident dies in Ukraine
JACKSON (WNE) — A former Jackson resident died in Ukraine on Feb. 2, making him the seventh American to die in that conflict.
Pete Reed, 33, was working as a volunteer for Global Outreach Doctors in Bakhmut when his ambulance was shelled Thursday. The area is in eastern Ukraine, an area of heavy fighting since the Russian invasion.
Reed was a retired U.S. Marine who lived in Jackson and worked as a ski instructor at Snow King in the winter of 2012-13 and then Jackson Hole Mountain Resort during the winters of 2013-2015. He also worked as a day camp counselor for Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation from 2012-2014.
His work in Ukraine centered around evacuating and treating civilians.
According to his profile on Global Outreach Doctors, Reed led medical teams with the Kurdish Peshmerga and the Iraqi Special Forces for the duration of the Battle of Mosul, treating over 10,000 trauma patients.
During the battle, while still operating frontline clinics, Reed worked with others to found and serve as the president of Global Response Management. According to The Guardian newspaper, his patients ranged from 5 years old to the elderly.
Danielle Petriccione, who was Reed’s supervisor at the Jackson Hole Kids Ranch, described him as a “literal hero.”
“He went out in true Pete style,” she said, “trying to help someone else.”
Woman out $500 after scammer impersonated law enforcement
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two residents were called by the same scammer Wednesday afternoon, and one of them is out $500.
At 2 p.m. Feb. 1, a 54-year-old man reported getting a call from someone pretending to be Sgt. Taylor with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect told the man that he had a warrant for failure to appear for jury duty, and requested the man pay $2,700. The man did not send any money, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
The man provided officers with the phone number, and when police called it, a male voice answered, identifying himself as Sgt. Taylor. The suspect hung up when he found out it was police, Wasson said.
At about 4:30 p.m., a 62-year-old man reported his wife, 68, was out $500 due to this scam. He said she got the call from a Sgt. Taylor, saying she had a warrant for failure to appear for jury duty and requesting $2,700.
The woman told the suspect that she could not pay the full amount. He then asked her to pay $500 in gift cards, and she provided it, Wasson said.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office does not have a Sgt. Taylor, and it will not call people asking for money or threaten to arrest them over the phone.
