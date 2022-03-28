Former councilman pleads not guilty to child porn charges
GREYBULL (WNE) – The Greybull man who was forced to resign from the town council after being arrested on multiple felony counts of receiving and distributing child pornography entered a not guilty plea Thursday in Big Horn County Fifth Judicial District Court in Basin.
David Bernard was arrested on Friday, Feb. 4. The original charging document listed 14 felony counts – seven alleging he “possessed with intent to deliver” child pornography files, seven alleging he “received and/or delivered” files. The offenses all allegedly occurred Oct. 2, 2021.
Each of the 14 counts is a felony punishable by imprisonment not less than five years nor more than 12 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.
Since his arrest, prosecutors have added six additional felony counts, alleging that Bernard “possessed” child pornography on or about Feb. 10, 2022.
During Thursday afternoon’s hearing, Judge Bobbi Overfield informed Bernard that if convicted of all charges and ordered to serve them consecutively, he could get up to 242 years in prison, up to $200,000 in fines, or both.
Travis Smith entered not guilty pleas to all 20 counts on behalf of his client, who appeared in person from the jail on the video conference call.
Devils Tower entrance fees go cashless
GILLETTE (WNE) – Entrance fees for Devils Tower National Monument will only be accepted as card or digital payments starting on April 1.
Part of the move to stop accepting cash to enter the park came as a means to cut down the time employees spend managing cash. It also would increase the amount of revenue that could go toward projects and visitor services while reducing the chance for wrongdoing or mishandling, according to a National Park Service press release.
Passes may be purchased ahead of time by visiting recreation.gov or through the recreation.gov app. Passes bought on the app can be stored on a phone or printed in advance.
Devils Tower is open 24 hours a day year-round. But the bulk of its visitors come between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Entrance fees are $25 per car and $20 per motorcycle. For those walking or riding bicycles, the cost is $15 per person age 16 and older. The fee covers seven days.
For more information, visit nps.gov/deto or call (307) 467-5283, ext. 635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.