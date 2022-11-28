Riverton man arrested for felony child abuse
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton man was arrested on Nov. 21 after he allegedly assaulted 24-day-old twin infants.
Police were called to Sage West at 4:20 p.m. on a report of an infant with a broken left leg and bruises and lacerations to her face. Department of Family Services workers were concerned about possible child abuse.
When officers arrived, along with the reported injuries to the first infant, her twin sister was also found to have suffered a broken right leg, broken left arm, a fractured rib and a black eye.
Both infants were life- flighted to Utah for treatment.
Anthony Long, 27, of Riverton, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child abuse.
Under Wyoming state statute 6-2-503 (c), aggravated felony child abuse is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Covid cases, deaths rise in Wyoming nursing homes
CASPER (WNE) — More of Wyoming’s nursing home residents are getting sick and dying from Covid-19, new figures released Nov. 23 by the AARP show.
Covid cases occurred in state nursing homes at a rate of six per 100 residents during a four-week period that ended Oct. 23.
That is the third-highest rate in the nation behind New Hampshire (10.12) and Maine (9.16). It’s also a slight increase over the previous four-week rate, which stood at 4.5, according to the AARP.
Total cases for the four weeks ending Oct. 23 were 107.
Three nursing home residents died during the four weeks that ended Oct. 23, equating to a rate of .17 per 100 residents.
That’s the sixth-highest rate in the U.S., the AARP reported.
About 44% of Wyoming’s nursing home residents are up-to-date on Covid vaccines, and only one in five staff is current on immunizations. Wyoming in general trails the nation in Covid vaccination rates.
Three of five nursing homes in Wyoming reported at least one staff case of the virus, or 85 cases in total.
Wyoming nursing homes and long-term care facilities were particularly hard hit during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.
One of the state’s first notable outbreaks took place at a nursing home. And by December of 2020, more than 50 residents of Casper long-term care facilities had died.
Barrasso, Lummis support IRS accountability
TORRINGTON (WNE) – U.S. Senators John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, said in a press release they are joining South Dakota and Iowa Senators in introducing an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Funding Accountability Act.
“This legislation holds the IRS accountable for the $80 billion in new funding from the Democrats’ reckless tax and spending bill,” the release said. “The IRS Funding Accountability Act protects taxpayer dollars, prevents wasteful spending, and measures improvements to the IRS.”
“Joe Biden and the Democrats want to give the IRS more power to squeeze as much money as they can out of hard working Americans,” Barrasso wrote. “Our legislation ensures that taxpayer money is not abused by a supersized IRS and holds the service accountable for irresponsible and wasteful spending.”
“The hardworking people of Wyoming should not be subject to frivolous audits to help pay for the Democrats’ reckless tax and spending spree,” Lummis added. “This commonsense legislation will hold the IRS accountable by ensuring the American people know exactly how this increased funding is being spent.”
The announcement comes after the October 2022 Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed inflation has risen 13.9% since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, according to the release.
Man arrested for felony drug, gun charges after Tuesday standoff with police
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 35-year-old man was arrested on two felony charges after a standoff with police in the evening of Nov. 22.
That afternoon, the Gillette Police Department was asked to help Probation and Parole, which had an active arrest and hold on the man. Officers learned the man, Kenneth Durrah, was in a home on the 1000 block of Poplar Lane, and that he had a gun and drugs, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The police went out to the home, and the department’s special response team was used as a precaution.
There was a period of time where Durrah refused to come out of the home, Wasson said. Negotiators were communicating with him over the phone, and he eventually surrendered.
A search warrant was obtained and executed more than four hours after the initial call. During a search of the home, officers found 0.5 ounces of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, Wasson said.
Police believed Durrah tried eating cocaine before he was arrested and the man was evaluated at the hospital for ingesting drugs before being taken to jail.
He was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
