CHEYENNE (WNE) – A man accused of punching his mother and threatening his brother with a knife pleaded no contest to two charges Monday in Laramie County District Court.
Guillermo Diaz-Quintor Jr. had been charged with felony possession of a weapon with intent and misdemeanor domestic battery, first offense, as part of a plea agreement. Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe did not enter the plea, however, as Diaz-Quintor could receive a first-offender deferral at sentencing. Sharpe set his sentencing for May 23.
The state and Diaz-Quintor agreed to sixth months of probation for the domestic battery charge, with a suspended sentence of 180 days of incarceration.
Ross McKelvey, Diaz-Quintor’s appointed attorney, said his client was pleading no contest rather than guilty because of his mental state at the time of the offense, the amount of time that had elapsed since the incident and because he has since been in a car crash.
McKelvey also said during the court hearing that Diaz--Quintor had been declared not competent at one point and had spent some time in the State Hospital. However, McKelvey said, he believed his client to now be competent.
According to court documents, early in the morning on Sept. 23, 2020, a woman told a deputy that her son, Diaz-Quintor, had punched her in the face and threatened her older son – Diaz-Quintor’s brother – with a knife.
Diaz-Quintor eventually put the knife down when he was about two feet away from his brother. He was found hiding in a bedroom closet when deputies arrived.
