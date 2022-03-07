GILLETTE (WNE) – A pet skunk and a cat were left in a hotel room after officers responded to a domestic violence report at 6 a.m. Monday that involved a naked man and an intoxicated woman drunk that was fighting.
Someone reported seeing the couple, identified as a 40-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, “naked, screaming and physically fighting” at Tower West Lodge, Police Lt. Kelly Alger said.
Neither were cooperative with police and both appeared drunk and under the influence of a controlled substance. Both were arrested for domestic battery. During the investigation, a meth pipe was seen inside their room.
No other controlled substances were found, but officers did find a pet skunk and cat that needed a place to go. Animal Control later arrived and retrieved the two pets.
The woman was additionally charged with interference after falsely identifying herself multiple times, Alger said.
