LARAMIE (WNE) – A bill that would have made it a felony offense to use meth while pregnant has died.
House Bill 85, “Child endangering-controlled substance use while pregnant,” received a 17-8 vote against passage Monday in the Senate Committee of the Whole.
The bill stated that no person, while pregnant, “shall knowingly consume methamphetamine or a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II that is a narcotic drug,” and was aimed at fixing a loophole in current law, according to its sponsor, Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton.
“It is illegal to possess methamphetamine, it is illegal to use methamphetamine, but it was interpreted to happen that it is not illegal to ingest methamphetamine while you are pregnant,” Oakley said on the House floor on Feb. 25.
