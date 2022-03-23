Woman pleads not guilty in car crash that killed teen boy
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A woman charged in the death of a local teenager pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide Tuesday in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Kelly Lynn Gaskins, 39, allegedly hit and killed 13-year-old Makaili James Evans with her vehicle while he was in a crosswalk. Court documents describe Gaskins as driving her vehicle in a “criminally negligent manner.”
Vehicular homicide is a misdemeanor in Laramie County. It carries a maximum penalty of one year in the county jail and/or a $2,000 fine.
While Gaskins pleaded not guilty, her attorney, Douglas Cohen, told the court Tuesday that he did not expect the case to go to trial.
Gaskins does not have a criminal history. She has some minor traffic infractions, Cohen said.
Evans died Nov. 5 after Gaskins allegedly struck him with her vehicle near McCormick Junior High School, according to a probable cause affidavit signed by a Cheyenne police officer.
Evans had been legally crossing Western Hills Boulevard at a marked, lighted crosswalk coated in white reflective paint, documents say. Three vehicles driving westbound on the street were stopped for the teen and waiting for him to cross.
Gaskins said she had not seen Evans as he was crossing the street, as it was dark, and she was looking at and talking to her passenger at the time of the collision, the affidavit said.
A toxicology report returned in mid-December showed Gaskins had benzodiazepines in her system. She told officers on the day of the collision that she took the medication daily, the affidavit said. The report showed Gaskins did not have any other substances in her system at the time of the crash.
Man accused of stabbing another in the face
JACKSON (WNE) – A Jackson man was arrested March 15 after allegedly stabbing another man in the face.
Manuel Vargas, 25, faces one count of aggravated assault and battery, one count of false imprisonment and one count of interference with a peace officer. The charges of aggravated assault and battery and interference with a peace officer are felonies; each carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
The incident occurred March 15 at 6:13 a.m. when two Jackson police officers were dispatched to the White Buffalo Club for a report that someone was stabbed in the face.
The officers arrived and located a manager for the White Buffalo Club standing with two males. One of the males – identified as Vasanthraj Narayana, who reported the incident – was holding what appeared to be a bloody cloth to the left side of his head. The other male, identified as Vargas, was standing near the doorway to a residence and had what appeared to be blood on his shirt and pants.
According to the police affidavit, Vargas told Officer Alex Ayling when he first arrived that Narayana had provided him with a place to live, referencing the unit outside of which they were standing. Vargas told officers he was trying to defend himself when Narayana got mad at him while Vargas was cooking.
While officers were interviewing Vargas, Narayana was transported to the hospital, where he received six stitches in his face, between his left eye and ear. Vargas confirmed that he was not hurt during the encounter.
Man killed in police shooting identified
GILLETTE (WNE) – Daren Lee Henle, a 57-year-old Gillette man, has been identified as the suspect killed in a police shooting in Gillette Monday afternoon.
Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Tuesday afternoon that Henle died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, but would not clarify how many, citing the ongoing Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation review of the incident.
Henle was pronounced dead at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital emergency room a few minutes after 4 p.m.
The incident began around 3:24 p.m. Monday afternoon when officers responded to the 500 block of East Lincoln Street for the report of a man, since identified as Henle, shooting a handgun in the street.
When officers arrived, they saw the man with the gun. He refused multiple requests to drop the gun, according to a press release from the City of Gillette.
Officers tried subduing him with a taser but were unsuccessful. They kept asking him to drop the weapon, but he pointed it at them – at which point “at least one” officer fired and hit the suspect, the press release said.
Life saving measures were performed, and he was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Wyoming DCI is reviewing the incident and the Gillette Police Department said no more information will be released until the DCI investigation is finished, including how many officers were involved in the shooting.
The involved officers, who have not been identified, were placed on paid administrative leave.
