Judge rules man defrauded financial firm of millions
CASPER (WNE) – A federal judge ruled Thursday that the former CFO of Wyoming Catholic College defrauded $14.7 million dollars from a financial firm by faking bank documents.
The partial summary judgment, when a judge decides aspects of the case before trial, comes after criminal charges were filed against Paul McCown in U.S. District Court last week. According to court filings, McCown has agreed to plead guilty to at least some of the seven fraud counts against him in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
Other charges and the federal lawsuit center on a $15 million loan McCown received from Ria R Squared, a New York-based financial firm, last spring. McCown quickly transferred $10 million to the college as an anonymous donation, the suit states.
According to court filings, $14.7 million of the loan money has since been located and returned to the firm. The rest, court documents say, may still be in the possession of the college, McCown’s brother Philip and Jonathan Tonkowich, the college’s vice president of operations, who the suit alleged introduced McCown to R Squared.
After learning of the allegations against him, the college placed McCown on administrative leave in June 2021. The CFO resigned three weeks later.
According to court documents, McCown faked bank statements that said he had $750 million in a local bank account to secure the loan.
The judgment entered Thursday allows R Squared to continue the case to seek punitive damages from McCown, court filings state.
Grand Teton sees season’s first grizzly
JACKSON (WNE) — Grizzly bears are continuing to wake up in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
The town of Jackson and Teton County, meanwhile, are continuing to consider measures that would require bear-proof trash cans countywide.
Grand Teton National Park announced March 14 that the first grizzly bear of the season was spotted Sunday in the park. That came just under a week after Yellowstone National Park announced that a pilot flying over the park spotted a grizzly traipsing through its west-central reach. Male grizzlies tend to emerge in March and females in April and May.
Grand Teton advised caution recreating outdoors, specifically telling people to avoid carcasses. Grizzlies can be aggressive if approached while feeding on another animal’s remains.
The park also encouraged people to begin locking up attractants like garbage and livestock feed.
“Bear season has begun, how it ends depends on all of us,” Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins said in the press release. “We welcome the community led effort to work across boundaries to protect bears in Jackson Hole, and we need everyone’s help to remove unsecured attractants from the valley.”
That, the park said, includes storing garbage in bear-resistant containers, securing livestock feed, pet food, compost and beehives, and hanging bird feeders so bears can’t reach them.
The Jackson Town Council and Teton County Board of County Commissioners are both set to consider actions to better bear-proof their jurisdictions.
Cheyenne hospital first in Wyoming to offer new heart treatment
CHEYENNE (WNE) – On March 14, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center became the first hospital in Wyoming to use Shockwave technology to safely open a patient’s coronary artery that was blocked due to a buildup of calcified plaque.
“Shockwave technology allows cardiologists to fracture problematic calcium using sonic pressure waves so that the artery can be expanded and a stent placed to safely restore blood flow to the heart,” Dr. Abdur Khan, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Group interventional cardiologist who performed the procedure, said in a news release.
The new technology is a novel application of lithotripsy, an approach that uses sonic pressure waves to safely break up kidney stones.
Khan also used the new technology on a second patient who underwent a cardiac catheterization Monday afternoon.
As people with heart disease age and their disease progresses, plaque in the arteries hardens into calcium deposits that can narrow the arteries. Calcium makes an artery rigid and often difficult to reopen with conventional treatments. This includes the use of balloons, which attempt to crack the calcium when inflated to high pressure, and atherectomy, which drills through the calcium to reopen the artery.
“Shockwave technology is considered a safer option than more conventional treatments since it creates sonic pressure waves that pass through soft arterial tissue and disrupt calcified plaque by creating a series of micro-fractures,” Dr. Khan said. “After the calcium has been cracked, the artery can be expanded at low pressure and a stent safely implanted to improve blood flow, with minimal trauma to normal arterial tissue.”
