Six-hour standoff with Rawlins police ends with suspect in custody
RAWLINS (WNE) — A Rawlins man who possessed a pipe bomb and held law enforcement officers at bay outside of his locked van was taken into custody on Dec. 13.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a Rawlins police sergeant observed a conversion van in the industrial area on the east end of town.
The sergeant recognized the vehicle as belonging to Virgil Hubert Matthews of Rawlins, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for bond revocation.
A traffic stop was initiated on Mahoney Street and Airport Road.
Upon the sergeant’s approach of the vehicle, Matthews locked the vehicle’s doors and refused to exit the vehicle. The sergeant observed Matthews holding what appeared to be an improvised explosive device (pipe bomb) and a lighter.
Additional units from the Rawlins Police Department, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation responded to assist. First responders closed the surrounding area.
The Sweetwater County Joint SWAT Team and Sweetwater County Bomb Squad also responded to the scene, and a hostage negotiator from the RPD began communicating with Matthews.
Matthews was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Carbon County Detention Center where he was charged with making terroristic threats, interfering with a peace officer and intimidation with an explosive device.
Material was recovered from Matthews’ van which is believed to have been used to replicate an explosive device.
The RPD does not believe there is further risk to the public.
Two men missing in Keyhole found dead Sunday
GILLETTE (WNE) — Men who drove onto the frozen Keyhole Reservoir trying to rescue a man missing in the water became lost in the open water themselves Thursday night and were found dead Sunday.
The man who was first lost in the water, along with one of his three rescuers, were taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for treatment Thursday night, according to a Crook County Sheriff’s Office statement.
The rescue and response efforts began when a man was reported to have fallen through the ice while riding a utility terrain vehicle on the ice covering Keyhole Reservoir at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday.
The man who called 911 had made it out of the water and was lying on the ice. Three locals arrived on the scene driving a UTV onto the ice about the same time the Pine Haven Fire Department and EMS responded.
Witnesses said they lost sight of the UTV as it drove across the frozen reservoir. The vehicle and citizens were believed to have driven into open water.
The first person to fall through the ice was found that night during a search by the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Keyhole State Park employees, emergency personnel from Pine Haven and Moorcroft, and Wyoming Game and Fish.
A second person, believed to be one of the three who drove onto the lake after, was found and removed from the ice.
The two men pulled from the ice were taken by ambulance to Campbell County Memorial Hospital. The other two were not found at that time.
The search was suspended at 11 p.m. Thursday until Friday morning because of wind gusts, snow, poor visibility and cold temperatures.
Recovery efforts continued through the weekend. The two missing men were found about 4 p.m. Sunday.
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting man with truck in parking lot
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run after hitting a 24-year-old man with her truck.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, police found the man lying on the ground in the parking lot of Boot Hill. He said he was run over by a woman in a white Dodge truck, and that the truck left the area immediately after hitting him.
Police said they found the truck within seconds and stopped her at Gurley Avenue and Kluver Road. She showed multiple signs of being drunk and admitted to drinking before driving. She said she did not know she had hit anyone.
She was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests and also charged with hit and run involving an injury.
The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Officer Steve Dillard said. The police investigation revealed the truck hit him at a low speed, and that he was bumped, not run over by the truck’s tires, Dillard said.
