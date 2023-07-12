5K Run
Women
13 and under - 1. Kennedy Smith 29:08.82, 2. A. Felger 35:35.18, 3. K. Rooney 43:15.98, 5. Hallie Guidry 43:37.56.
14-19 - 1. Taylen Stinson 19:36.19, 2. Mersades Jackson 20:50.48, 3. Hailie Schramm 21:13.37, 4. Keira Jackson 21:10.84, 5. Elisa Wachob 21:17.72, 6. Zelma Rudd 22:50.03, 7. Keira Ralph 5:11.29, 8. Storie McGonagle 29:37.92, 9. Hannah Lanchbury 29:36.65, 10. Sophia Radakovich 31:12.15.
20-29 - 1. Tori Lahrman 26:35.94, 2. Casey Jedrzejewski 34:42.97, 3. Aliza Nickles 41:03.06.
30-39 - 1. Danielle Alexander 22:34.18, 2. Karissa Guertin 23:17.40, 3. Amy Randall 25:52.31, 4. Mariah Cummings 27:07.52, 5. Marian Miears 29:29.92, 6. Tanis Felger 30:15.32, 7. Bridgette Gibson 30:27.29, 8. Megan Anderson 30:57.11, 9. Sharyn Brisson 31:34.40, 10. Sadie Allen 31:55.17.
40-49 - 1. Elizabeth Williams 19:38.05, 2. Erika Decker 25:31.88, 3. Karen Stinson 26:26.32, 4. Deanna Eide 33:06.14, 5. Courtney Hooper 36:38.96, 6. Chastity Goodwin 36:40.51, 7. Elizabeth Cresto 39:37.24, 8. Celes Boullain 43:38.39.
50-59 - 1. Denise Gentzler 28:24.36, 2. Elizabeth Radakovich 31:12.90, 3. Karla Turner 33:06.23, 4. Trudi Clark 34:59.88, 5. Wendy Knopp 35:16.22, 6. Erin Joyce 43:44.22, 7. Millie Copper 45:20.95.
60 and older - 1. Karen Jedrzejewski 34:42.77, 2. Andrea Guss 35:58.46, 3. Julie Garton 36:46.85.
Men
13 and younger - 1. N. Lajko 25:51.07, 2. Ryan Felger 26:36.97, 3. C. Lajko 28:10.32, 4. D. Reuter 29:19.85, 5. J. Lajko 29:50.77, 6. C. McGonagle 38:10.54, 7. N. Cresto 39:36.69, 8. Jacob Guidry 43:38.45.
14-19 - 1. Randall Nielson 19:04.13, 2. Connor Hoyt 19:30.84, 3. Seeger Wormald 20:18.48, 4. Aidan Gallagher 20:24.24, 5. Kyler Stinson 20:30.00, 6. Sawyer Wormald 22:52.39, 7. Ethan Damato 22:51.73, 8. Samuel Killpack 23:19.59, 9. Joseph Killpack 23:23.92.
20-29 - 1. Parker Goodwin 24:03.63, 2. Colin Crawford 24:49.86, 3. Duncan Radakovich 27:18.77, 5. Stephen Barstow 30:31.64, 6. Lane Robinson 34:42.95, 7. Riley Nickles 41:03.47.
30-39 - 1. Russell Jackson 23:28.85, 2. Ben Atnip 24:27.11, 3. Justin Pickar 27:41.79, 4. Thomas Hulbert 31:30.32, 5. Morgan Salisbury 35:22.48, 6. Brent Joyce 43:32.46, 7. Kevin Joyce 43:44.91.
40-49 - 1. Blake Stinson 24:57.02, 2. Matt Brisson 25:09.53, 3. Travis Graham 29:02.05, 4. Dustin Reuter 29:19.39.
50-59 - 1. Todd Gentzler 24:29.90, 2. Richard Scovel 24:59.94, 3. Matt Thiel 25:37.48, 4. James Lahrman 26:21.19, 5. Kenneth Mars 32:34.71, 6. William Connolly 33:48.71, 7. Chris Knopp 35:16.91, 8. James Bell 43:37.81.
60 and older - 1. Allen Moen 30:10.05, 2. David Taylor 35:35.42, 3. Allan Ennis 37:17.29.
10K
run
Women
20-29 - 1. Kinley Bollinger 41:55.22, 2. Katie Baldessari 50:03.11, 3. Caitlin Randall 57:26.10.
30-39 - 1. Anita Holdren 55:26.19.
40-49 - 1. Loren Osborn 40:46.55, 2. Mackenzie Thorn 52:00.42, 3. Sarah Schmidt 54:05.84, 4. Molly Moore 56:05.48, 5. Laura Determan 57:12.48, 6. Summer Robertson 1:03:29.83.
50-59 - 1. Kirsten Hendershot 1:00:10.12, 2. Lisa Harvey 1:06:07.37, 3. Kimberly Killpack 1:29:14.13.
60 and older - 1. Cheryl Stewart 1:02:37.18, 4. Ann Anderson 1:08:03.99.
Men
14-19 - 1. Charlie Hulbert 35:15.06, 2. Benjamin Stewart 37:24.27, 3. Riley Nielson 39:05.39, 4. Colin Walker 44:36.27, 5. Landen Gallagher 50:09.04, 6. Joey Cresto 54:16.82, 7. Riley Erickson 59:57.38, 8. Terry Johnston 1:16:12.53.
20-29 - 1. Noah Schofield 39:55.10, 2. Finley McIlwaine 46:05.00, 3. Drew McMillan 1:00:02.75.
30-39 - 1. Kevin Schook 49:58.44, 2. Ryan Cowger 51:06.86, 3. Joby Young 53:49.23, 3. Peter Tillotson 54:08.77.
40-49 - 1. Erik Wachob 41:42.65, 2. Christian Thorn 54:14.27, 3. Nick Gallagher 56:00.63, 4. Thomas Hotchkiss 48:32.27, 5. Aaron Killpack 56:17.72, 6. Nick Hernandez 1:04:15.23, 7. Joe Copper 1:04:15.05.
60 and older - 1. John Housel 1:01:20.92.
