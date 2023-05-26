At the start of her senior year, Aspen Kalkowski was preparing to be done with sports once she graduated, but it didn’t take long for her to realize she isn’t quite ready to give it up.
Kalkowski recently signed to play soccer next year for Northwest College.
“My mind kind of switched as I went and played soccer a little bit and then I realized I wasn’t ready to give it up yet,” she said. “It started going through my mind in December and then I finally made the decision in February that I was going to pursue it.”
Coach Marian Miears said she will be an asset to the Lady Trappers.
“Aspen is a very hard worker,” she said. “She will do anything for her teammates. She goes 100% all the time and she can see the field very well.”
Kalkowski said she knew she wanted to play for Northwest, so she didn’t look at any other schools for soccer.
“I just really like the way Rob (Hill) coaches and I’ve known him for a few years,” she said.
Hill coached Cody boys soccer for several years before transitioning to NWC to lead their men’s and women’s programs when the sport was added to the school. After a four-year absence he returned last fall. Last year’s girls team went 2-13 overall.
“I’ve met a few of them because I played against them before,” Kalkowski said. “But there’s a few girls from out of the state that I haven’t met yet.”
She will also be reunited with Cody teammate Autumn Wilson, who graduated in 2022.
“It’s going be super nice and super helpful,” she said. “Autumn has always been like an older sister to me, and she’s really helped me through things on the field and I think it’s going be really good to play with her again.”
She began playing soccer around 4 years old and was part of two state championship teams while playing for the Yellowstone Fire.
“We had really good success pretty much every single year and just really learned what it meant to be a team,” she said.
Her freshman season got derailed by Covid, but as a sophomore she began playing varsity for the Fillies and helped them finish second at state.
“It was a little scary just to be playing with girls that I hadn’t really played with before,” she said. “And it kind of held me back from playing to my full potential I think. But as I got to junior year, I got a little bit more confidence.”
Last year the Fillies won the state title and finished undefeated as a team at 17-0. Kalkowski also earned All-State recognition.
“It’s all come together for us because we’ve been working together for so long to accomplish that and it was just really awesome last year to finally be able to win the state championship,” she said. “It was cool to be able to go there, but I think it was also good for us to learn what it’s like to lose in the state championship so we knew how to like put it towards winning next time.”
This year was much of the same. Last week the Fillies defeated Worland 4-0 to win their second-straight state title. The Fillies also went undefeated again and Kalkowski earned All-State honors.
“Senior year it’s kind of nice, not having anyone older than you on the team,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s kind of sad. You just have to play to your full potential.”
While winning was always the goal, Kalkowski was hoping to clean up some little things about her game before the season ended.
“I just want to really build on the little things I need to work on and get better at like first touch and simple things like that,” she said.
Kalkowski said she’s enjoyed her time with her teammates and all they’ve accomplished.
“They’re awesome,” she said. “I’ve always enjoyed every team I’ve played on. It’s just so fun to have a sisterhood with the girls – being out on the field and being able to work together as one.” Kalkowski plans to study business.
