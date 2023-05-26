Signing
Aspen Kalkowski plans to play soccer next year at Northwest College. She is pictured with (from left) NWC coach Rob Hill, CHS coach Marian Miears, and family Mary Kay, Vince and Garrett Kalkowski.

 AMBER STEINMETZ

At the start of her senior year, Aspen Kalkowski was preparing to be done with sports once she graduated, but it didn’t take long for her to realize she isn’t quite ready to give it up.

