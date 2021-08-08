Errors and pitching accuracy doomed the Cody Cubs little league baseball team in their first game of the Northwest Regional tournament on Sunday evening, falling 13-3 to West Valley, Idaho.
Cody jumped on the scoreboard first and made it 2-0 when Lane Stevenson stole home on a delayed steal in the first inning. The Cubs drew four walks in that inning alone.
The Cubs made two errors in the bottom of the first and West Valley took advantage, sending four across the plate. Still, Cody was able to dodge a major bullet in that inning, as Stevenson forced the batter into a pop fly to center for the third out with the bases loaded.
Idaho added two more runs in the second and then seven more in the third to make it 13-2.
Facing the mercy rule in the fourth, Cody scored once but could not add another in order to keep the game going. The Cubs were held hitless in the loss.
Cody’s next scheduled opponent, Knik, Alaska, was removed from the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test, so the Cubs will be counted for a 6-0 win over that team. Cody will play next a 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The game can be watched live on ESPN+. The Cubs must win in order to stay alive at the tournament in San Bernadino, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.